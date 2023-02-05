Read full article on original website
LeBron sets NBA career scoring mark in Lakers' loss to OKC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a stepback jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed the mark held...
Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
AP PHOTOS: LeBron James' run to the NBA scoring record
Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history. That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the...
Guard Jordin Canada staying with hometown LA Sparks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada is staying with her hometown Los Angeles Sparks. The guard was re-signed to a training camp contract on Wednesday. Last season, Canada started 25 of 32 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Sparks.
