Hickman County K9 dies following pneumonia diagnosis

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday evening, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office turned to social media “with great sadness and a heavy heart” to announce the death of K9 Austin.

According to officials, Austin was in training when his handler noticed he started developing a cough.

K9 Austin (Courtesy: Hickman County Sheriff’s Office)

After the handler brought the dog in for a checkup, an X-ray revealed a spot on Austin’s lungs, at which point he was diagnosed with pneumonia, the sheriff’s office said.

Per the veterinarian’s recommendation, Austin was admitted into a 24-hour care facility, where he stayed for three days, according to authorities. Then, on Friday, Feb. 3, the dog passed away.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Even though Austin was only with the sheriff’s office for a short time, he reportedly made a big impact on all of the employees, as well as their morale.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Hohenwald Animal Hospital and the Blue Pearl 24 emergency center for all their efforts and the treatment of Austin during this difficult time,” the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “We would also ask that you keep the handler and family in your thoughts and prayers as well. When a K9 is assigned to a handler they become part of their family.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.