Yardbarker

Sixers Trade Machine: 3 potential moves the 76ers could make at the deadline

One of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets is the fact that the Sixers and President Daryl Morey are in the market for a backup center, as in-house options Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed haven’t lived up to expectations. Harrell’s clearly lost a step athletically and provides little else consistently aside from energy, oftentimes misplaced energy at that. Fan-favorite “BBall Paul” hasn’t shown the basketball IQ necessary to be a reliable contributor for a team who has aspirations of hoisting the Larry O’Brien at the end of this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Proposed blockbuster trade sends Chris Paul to Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't convince the Brooklyn Nets to deal with them for Kyrie Irving, as Irving went over to the Dallas Mavericks. With Russell Westbrook being openly shopped in this scenario, it is likely the star will be disgruntled and could harm the team as they push for the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Jordan is fifth on the career points list with 32,292. MJ didn’t have the longevity to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record, especially with his baseball hiatus and pre-Wizards retirement. James doesn’t have the championships to match Jordan, but he has the longevity that Jordan cited in his statement.
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Showing Trade Interest In Key Portland Trail Blazers Talent

Currently right in the middle of the standings in the Eastern Conference, it seems inevitable that the New York Knicks will be making a move ahead of the trade deadline. Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley remain the five key players being brought up trade talks for the Knicks, but who could this team potentially target and bring back in a trade?
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets

Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral

On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James achieved arguably the greatest individual accomplishment in the history of the NBA. The 19-time NBA All-Star has now passed Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James: "I'm The Best Basketball Player That Ever Played The Game."

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, as he's managed himself the best way during his 20-year career. The King has done so much on and off the court that many fans consider him the greatest to ever do it, even above other legends like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for one reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the end of Monday if the Nets cannot find a third team to bring in.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Video of Anthony Davis during LeBron James' record moment goes viral

A viral video of Anthony Davis from Tuesday’s game is sparking questions. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James’ record-breaking moment came late in the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he hit a fadeaway jumper to give himself 38,388 career points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Timberwolves replacing former youth movement with veteran presence

This comes on the heels of team president Tim Connelly's first big move, trading for 30-year-old center Rudy Gobert. Connelly traded away five future picks, but also Walker Kessler (21 years old), Jarred Vanderbilt (23), Malik Beasley (26) and Leandro Bolmaro (22). They went from the fifth-youngest team in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

