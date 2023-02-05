Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mailDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
23-year-old man in critical condition after vehicle hits SUV, causing him to overturn, be ejected in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The northbound lanes on Blanding Boulevard near Wells Road and the Orange Park Mall were blocked Monday afternoon after a serious crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An SUV was driving on Orange Park Northway just before 10:30 a.m. when 23-year-old driver in another...
19-year-old dies in crash on I-295 in Jacksonville when car flips over
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old died Sunday after running off the roadway on I-295 in Jacksonville, Florida Highway Patrol said in a report. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt. According to the report, the vehicle ran off the roadway onto the righthand shoulder and hit two light...
Woman rescued, duplex severely damaged after fire in Bartram Park
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are currently working on a residential fire on Mondovi Lane.
WOKV
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
WCJB
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
1 dead in car crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
JSO: Person shot at hotel in Argyle Forest neighborhood
JSO reported that a person was shot at a hotel on Youngerman Circle East.
JSO: Two people found in 'late stages of decomposition' during wellness check
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon...
News4Jax.com
Grandmother of man fatally shot by Jacksonville police: ‘They didn’t have to kill him’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man killed in a police shooting in Jacksonville spoke publicly Wednesday, the day after the body camera footage was released. According to police, Leon Burroughs, 39, opened fire at them last month in Northwest Jacksonville, causing a bullet to graze an officer in the head.
Jacksonville man charged with arson after trailer fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man in connection to an arson. Patronis says Willie Hill was charged with arson of an occupied dwelling for his alleged involvement in intentionally setting a trailer on fire. Officials say on Friday,...
News4Jax.com
Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year. Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
News4Jax.com
Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
First Coast News
Orange Park police looking for a suspect in a robbery at Best Bet
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is looking for a suspect they say ropped the Best Bet at 455 Park Avenue on Sunday. Police say the man seen in the picture below followed a victim out of the building and accosted the victim, stealing his money.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who broke into gas station identified after he left behind his debit card: deputies
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida man who reportedly broke into a Palm Coast gas station and stole items, was identified and later arrested after he left behind his debit card, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the business after its alarm went off early Sunday morning,...
Video shows what led to shooting where Jacksonville officer was grazed by bullet, suspect killed
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in January.
News4Jax.com
Man arrested, charged with sending written threats to conduct mass shooting, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who they said threatened violence toward “local schools, children and himself.”. Police said the suspect, identified as Christopher Ciccone, 32, claimed to be in possession of various fully...
News4Jax.com
Westbound lanes on I-10 near McDuff Ave. reopened after semitruck crash, fuel spills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue was at a standstill Monday afternoon after a semitruck crashed and caused a fuel spill, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said a 44-year-old semitruck driver, of Washington, was traveling west on I-10 and didn’t...
Bodycam video released following deadly officer-involved shooting in College Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department has released bodyworn camera footage in a deadly police-involved shooting in the 1800 block of Hardee Street on January 20. The incident involves a man who reportedly shot at police officers during a burglary investigation. Officers returned fire and the man died...
