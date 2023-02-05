Read full article on original website
Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
64-year-old woman accused of shooting husband in leg
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 74-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his 64-year-old wife shot him in the leg, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says. Theresa Gevers faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she pointed a small handgun at her husband and fired a single shot, Goldsmith says.
Kids with guns: Accidental shooting in Lafayette is part of nationwide trend
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A concerning nationwide trend has cropped up close to home: toddlers and elementary-age children with access to guns. As we've reported, a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Saturday at a home on Broadway Street in Lafayette. The shooting is the latest in a series of...
Landlord terminates event planner's lease after nearby shots fired
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The owner of the Lafayette event planning business, Cupcakes & Carats, said she is being unfairly targeted by her landlord because some of her customers eventually participated in a shootout down the street. "Unfortunately I feel like I'm being penalized for something that was ultimately...
IMPD investigating after someone fired several shots at home
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes...
3-year-old accidentally shoots self in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind — Lafayette police said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after they accidentally shot themself Saturday. Police were called to a report of a child who had been shot in the 1400 block of Broadway Street, near Wabash Avenue, around 5:45 p.m. Investigators determined the child...
Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
4 teens arrested for beating Lafayette man with a hammer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenagers were arrested for severely beating a man with a hammer in Lafayette on Sunday. Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 to a report of a man being beaten with a hammer outside of apartments in the 1500 block of Holloway Drive.
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap.
1-year-old in critical condition after alleged abuse by teenage mother in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say a one-year-old girl is at Riley Hospital for Children after she was allegedly abused several times by her 19-year-old mother, Fatima Segura-Gomez. Police allege she admitted to using her hands, a hanger, phone charger, TV cord and a cooking utensil to physically abuse the...
Inmate death under investigation at Tippecanoe County Jail
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. –The Indiana State Police are investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Tippecanoe County Jail Saturday. Detectives said Tippecanoe County Jail staff were made aware of an inmate experiencing a potential medical emergency in their cell shortly before noon. The inmate was later pronounced dead by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. The […]
IMPD releases bodycam footage of officers shooting man who was sleeping in car
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of IMPD officers shooting a man who had been sleeping in a car in his grandma’s driveway. IMPD officers were called around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31st to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on...
Back-up needed after string of serious crimes across Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neighbors are feeling concerned after a string of serious crimes across the city this weekend. The calls became so frequent Lafayette Police Department was forced to call in back-up from off-duty officers. As we've reported, a southside neighborhood was rocked over the weekend after a...
Identity of Tippecanoe County Jail inmate who died released
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail who died Monday has been identified. According to Coroner Carrie Costello, 42-yar-old William Stark Jr. of Lafayette died at the Tippecanoe County Jail Monday February 6th. Officials released the name after reaching out to next of kin. The...
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, of Beech Grove, was speeding.
