Lafayette, IN

FOX59

Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

64-year-old woman accused of shooting husband in leg

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 74-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his 64-year-old wife shot him in the leg, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says. Theresa Gevers faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she pointed a small handgun at her husband and fired a single shot, Goldsmith says.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Landlord terminates event planner's lease after nearby shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The owner of the Lafayette event planning business, Cupcakes & Carats, said she is being unfairly targeted by her landlord because some of her customers eventually participated in a shootout down the street. "Unfortunately I feel like I'm being penalized for something that was ultimately...
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating after someone fired several shots at home

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3-year-old accidentally shoots self in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind — Lafayette police said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after they accidentally shot themself Saturday. Police were called to a report of a child who had been shot in the 1400 block of Broadway Street, near Wabash Avenue, around 5:45 p.m. Investigators determined the child...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Inmate death under investigation at Tippecanoe County Jail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. –The Indiana State Police are investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Tippecanoe County Jail Saturday. Detectives said Tippecanoe County Jail staff were made aware of an inmate experiencing a potential medical emergency in their cell shortly before noon. The inmate was later pronounced dead by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. The […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Back-up needed after string of serious crimes across Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neighbors are feeling concerned after a string of serious crimes across the city this weekend. The calls became so frequent Lafayette Police Department was forced to call in back-up from off-duty officers. As we've reported, a southside neighborhood was rocked over the weekend after a...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Identity of Tippecanoe County Jail inmate who died released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail who died Monday has been identified. According to Coroner Carrie Costello, 42-yar-old William Stark Jr. of Lafayette died at the Tippecanoe County Jail Monday February 6th. Officials released the name after reaching out to next of kin. The...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

