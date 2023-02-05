Mountaineers Roll Past Sooners

The Mountaineers ended seven game series losing streak versus the Sooners with an emphatic 89-57 win.

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 34-points to lead the Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7) over Oklahoma 93-61 Saturday night.

Stevenson was the driving force behind the Mountaineers' 10-2 run to begin the game. He hit a jumper to open the game before burying back-to-back three-pointers to close out the run.

Sooners (12-11, 2-8) responded with a little 7-2 run to get back within a possession 12-9 at the 16:41 mark of the first half. However, Stevenson drilled his third three of the game to end the spurt and had 13 of his 21 first half points in the first six minutes of action as the Mountaineers extended their lead to nine.

Feb 4, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates after a three point basket during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia led by 11 before Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield made consecutive threes to cap off an 8-0 run with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half.

The Mountaineers amped their defense up, forcing five of the nine Oklahoma first half turnovers in the final nine minutes of the of the half and sparked a 24-3 run as West Virginia took a 56-30 lead into halftime. Stevenson led all scorers with 23.

West Virginia matched Oklahoma's tenacity to begin the second half, leading by as many as 34 points on the night and coasted to a 93-61 victory.

Thirteen Mountaineers saw the floor, with 11 of them scoring points.

