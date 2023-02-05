Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield high schoolers start STEM fair for underprivileged youth
A group of high school seniors hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fair for foster and under-served youth in the community.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Tym4Change 661 Meal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Living is partnering with Tym4Change to show everyone Bakersfield's hottest new meal: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros/Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a drink. 15% of proceeds from each 661 meal sold will be donated to Tym4Change, a local nonprofit that works with young people in Kern County ages 16 to 24.
Bakersfield NAACP branch hosts annual awards ceremony
Patrick Jackson, the Bakersfield NAACP president, says the awards serve as a way to thank people in the community for the hard work they are doing.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies with Dr Bassim Said
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Bassim Said, RPH from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health and the various Omni pharmacies across Kern County, including a new one with a drive-thru in East Bakersfield! They also discuss Omni's sliding cost scale and pharmacy delivery.
KGET 17
Bakersfield Black American History Parade returns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Bakersfield Black American History Parade is coming up on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Last year hundreds marched through the streets to celebrate black history, and the parade had the street packed with floats, horses, and groups from around the community to celebrate the accomplishments of the black community.
Bakersfield Country Club to host pro-tour golf tournament
The Bakersfield Open brings pro golfers from around the state to compete on the challenging Central Valley terrain.
Bakersfield Californian
Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change
The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
Taco Bros. returning ‘soon’ to downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The popular drive-thru eatery Taco Bros. is set to open back up in downtown Bakersfield. Signs on a building at 24th and K streets say Taco Bros. is coming back soon. The restaurant’s previous location at 23rd and K streets closed in September. Management said Wells Fargo did not renew their […]
KGET
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
Bakersfield Californian
Ortiz leaving business chamber for state positions
A central figure in Bakersfield business circles is stepping down from his nearly eight-year role as president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber to take dual leadership positions at one of the state's most prominent advocacy organizations. Nicholas "Nick" Ortiz will leave Feb. 24 to become vice president of...
Bakersfield Californian
Oversupply dampens upcoming almond bloom
Kern County farmers tend to be optimists by nature, but it's hard to know what a good outcome would even look like this year as the almond bloom approaches. Such an oversupply has piled up that almond prices actually declined last month when a parade of storms made clear California's drought would at least ease, raising expectations for greater production at a time local growers are already losing money.
kernvalleysun.com
Bristol Hospice volunteers needed in Kern County
Would you like to make a difference in someone’s quality of life?. Our Hospice Program is looking for kind-hearted and compassionate volunteers. Volunteers are the heart and soul of Bristol Hospice; for a small amount of time, you can make a BIG difference in someone’s life. Bristol Hospice...
CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
kernvalleysun.com
Kern River Valley under a wind advisory this weekend
A wind advisory has been issued for Kern County, including the Kern River Valley, from midnight Saturday night through midnight Sunday. According to a press release from the National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., residents can expect west winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Bakersfield Californian
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting
A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
kernvalleysun.com
USACE prepares fill plan for Isabella Lake as construction wraps up
SACRAMENTO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is preparing to request a deviation from the operating restriction at the Isabella Dam in Lake Isabella, California, to implement a plan to fill the lake up to its pre-construction volume of 568,000 acre-feet, or gross pool, when sufficient precipitation and snowpack occur.
Multiple shootings throughout Bakersfield
Multiple shootings took place throughout Bakersfield on Mon, Feb 6 into the early morning on Tues, Feb 7.
Bakersfield family asks for justice after Gov. Newsom pardons killer
After spending 34 years in prison for first-degree murder, Steven Bradley is now one step closer to walking the streets of Bakersfield once again after being granted cleme
KMPH.com
Teen reported missing out of Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
