ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilmingtonde.gov

Clifford Brown Year-Round: “How Do You Sing Love?”

The annual concert series kicks off Friday at the Christina Cultural Arts Center. Cityfest, Inc.’s year-round concert series honoring Wilmington’s own Clifford Brown kicks off its 2023 season with a night of love songs – “How Do You Sing Love?” – this Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Christina Cultural Arts Center, 705 North Market Street. The show will feature performances by Sug Daniels, Stacey Harcum, Jea Street, Jr., Eriah Love, Calli Graver, Ash Phillips, Martin Hargrove, and Samantha Rise. Accompanying the performers will be the Clifford Brown House Band led by Musical Director Gerald Chavis and featuring Jeff Knoettner on piano, Richard Hill on bass, percussionist Leon Jordan, Sr., Gerald Chavis on trumpet, and Bill Murray, Jr. on Saxophone/Flute. Tickets, which are available at buytickets.at/cityfest are $15 for general admission, $10 for children ages 18 and under and seniors 65 and over.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’

From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tasting Table

When Ordering Cheesesteak In Philly, Be Ready To Answer 'Wit Or Witout?'

You haven't had a tried-and-true, pull over, and double park, kind of cheesesteak until you've visited Philadelphia. Eater claims that the best Philly cheesesteak joints you'll find are Steve's Prince of Steaks (Northeast Philly), Barry's Steaks in Roxborough, and Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies all located in various neighborhoods in the City of Brotherly Love. The people of Philly take their cheesesteaks very seriously, at times to the point of rivalry but it all began in the 1930s when brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri decided to take their hot dog stand to new heights.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia

If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

All Hail the Hoagie

By Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, Victor Fiorillo, Sandy Hingston, Hannah Albertine, Adam Erace, Carla Shackleford, and Laura Swartz. We take them for granted, these overgrown sandwiches, these irreplaceable vessels of flavor, brimming with crunch and heft and oregano. But whether it’s a $5 Italian from down the block or one served in a dimly lit private dining room at one of our city’s finest restaurants, all hoagies have this in common: They’re ours. — Edited by Bradford Pearson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Where to Eat in Northeast Philly for Valentine’s Day

This guest article was submitted by William, Shawn, and Mandy at TheNortheastLife. With Valentine’s Day a little more than a week away, you may find yourself searching for the perfect date night location. Although both Center City and Fishtown may seem like obvious places to look, don’t forget about the Northeast as it too has many great options. Below are three restaurants, one chosen by each contributor to TheNortheastLife.
HOME, PA
TAPinto.net

Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.  The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Star News

Philadelphia, PA
652
Followers
587
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Philadelphia, PA.

 https://starnewsphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy