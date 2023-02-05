Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
9-Year-Old Genius Finishes High School With Online ClassesYobonewsPhiladelphia, PA
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia Rappers
PHILADELPHIA - This article is perfect for you if you are looking for Who are The Top Philadelphia Rappers. Many talented rappers from this city have created Billboard charting songs and critically acclaimed albums.
wilmingtonde.gov
Clifford Brown Year-Round: “How Do You Sing Love?”
The annual concert series kicks off Friday at the Christina Cultural Arts Center. Cityfest, Inc.’s year-round concert series honoring Wilmington’s own Clifford Brown kicks off its 2023 season with a night of love songs – “How Do You Sing Love?” – this Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Christina Cultural Arts Center, 705 North Market Street. The show will feature performances by Sug Daniels, Stacey Harcum, Jea Street, Jr., Eriah Love, Calli Graver, Ash Phillips, Martin Hargrove, and Samantha Rise. Accompanying the performers will be the Clifford Brown House Band led by Musical Director Gerald Chavis and featuring Jeff Knoettner on piano, Richard Hill on bass, percussionist Leon Jordan, Sr., Gerald Chavis on trumpet, and Bill Murray, Jr. on Saxophone/Flute. Tickets, which are available at buytickets.at/cityfest are $15 for general admission, $10 for children ages 18 and under and seniors 65 and over.
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
citybiz.co
Watch Entrepreneur Nicole Kenney’s TEDx Talk on the Importance of ‘Aunties’ in Black Community
Nicole Kenney is on a mission to share the power of aunties. The Philly-based entrepreneur recently led a TEDx talk about the impact aunties — influential, mother-like figures — have had on her life, a thread that’s also inspired her work on tech platform, Hey, Auntie!. The...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
Mom Says ‘Daughter Attacked’ At Atlantic City High Basketball Game
A mother of an Atlantic City Institute of Technology (ACIT) student has revealed that her daughter was attacked at a recent Boy’s Basketball game that was held at Atlantic City High School. Megan Nace acknowledged reading our recent coverage about the “riot-like atmosphere” … a phrase used by Atlantic...
phl17.com
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’
From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
Tasting Table
When Ordering Cheesesteak In Philly, Be Ready To Answer 'Wit Or Witout?'
You haven't had a tried-and-true, pull over, and double park, kind of cheesesteak until you've visited Philadelphia. Eater claims that the best Philly cheesesteak joints you'll find are Steve's Prince of Steaks (Northeast Philly), Barry's Steaks in Roxborough, and Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies all located in various neighborhoods in the City of Brotherly Love. The people of Philly take their cheesesteaks very seriously, at times to the point of rivalry but it all began in the 1930s when brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri decided to take their hot dog stand to new heights.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is “Ambivalent” Regarding Greased Poles in Philly
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney isn't getting too worked up over whole the 'greased pole' shtick in the city. At least, those are the general vibes he was giving off as he answered some Eagles-related questions on Tuesday. With the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl just a matter...
Phillymag.com
All Hail the Hoagie
By Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, Victor Fiorillo, Sandy Hingston, Hannah Albertine, Adam Erace, Carla Shackleford, and Laura Swartz. We take them for granted, these overgrown sandwiches, these irreplaceable vessels of flavor, brimming with crunch and heft and oregano. But whether it’s a $5 Italian from down the block or one served in a dimly lit private dining room at one of our city’s finest restaurants, all hoagies have this in common: They’re ours. — Edited by Bradford Pearson.
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Signed Jalen Hurts photograph stolen during ALS charity event in Philadelphia
The stolen photograph, worth around $500, was helping to raise thousands of dollars for various ALS organizations.
Heavy Metal Sausage Company is South Philly's new high-end deli
Heavy Metal Sausage Company is a high-end deli concept with hearty soups, stews and sandwiches.
phillygrub.blog
Where to Eat in Northeast Philly for Valentine’s Day
This guest article was submitted by William, Shawn, and Mandy at TheNortheastLife. With Valentine’s Day a little more than a week away, you may find yourself searching for the perfect date night location. Although both Center City and Fishtown may seem like obvious places to look, don’t forget about the Northeast as it too has many great options. Below are three restaurants, one chosen by each contributor to TheNortheastLife.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
philadelphiaweekly.com
15 Best Luxury Hotels in Philadelphia: Fancy Boutiques to Historic Stays in Philly!
Between spacious suites housed in historic buildings, posh digs attached to top-rated Italian restaurants, and even environmentally-conscious boutiques, the City of Brother Love has some of the best luxury stay options in the country. Keep on reading for our list of must-stay luxury hotels in Philadelphia!. 1. Four Seasons: Best...
South Philly casino gives $750K to help finish city rehab of recreation center
Live! Casino in South Philadelphia will donate $750,000 to help complete the rebuild of a neighborhood park. The casino and city officials pulled out all the stops Tuesday to celebrate the donation.
