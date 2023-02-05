Read full article on original website
NBC26
Fond du Lac firefighters rescue 82-year-old woman after neighbor saw flames
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Just after 1:30 Tuesday morning, the Fond du Lac fire department responded to a fire on the 900 block of Ashbury Ct that took over an hour to extinguish. The fire department said an 82-year-old woman inside was rescued and doing well as...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman rescued from burning house in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters rescued a Fond du Lac woman from her burning house early Tuesday. At 1:32 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 900 block of Ashbury Ct. Crews arrived to find “heavy fire conditions” coming from the roof. Firefighters...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Scrap metal caught fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton Saturday. Cleveland Assistant Fire Chief Clifford Henning said the fire was reported by employees just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Cleveland called in backup. “We have fire departments from four counties. Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet and Sheboygan...”...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating car thefts in Door County, three vehicles found wrecked
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Door County are investigating a string of stolen vehicles that occurred Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, three of the stolen vehicles were found crashed, and each stolen vehicle had keys inside them.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former Sheboygan city administrator fired without cause files lawsuit
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Former Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf filed a lawsuit against the city Monday, Feb. 6, demanding a jury trial after the Common Council fired him without cause in January. The Sheboygan Common Council voted Jan. 9 to fire the city administrator without cause. The 8-2 vote against...
whby.com
Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency
KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
WBAY Green Bay
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
wearegreenbay.com
Student arrested after police find handgun, ammunition in backpack at Neenah High School
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One student at Neenah High School was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after authorities found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in his backpack. According to a release, a School Resource Officer received a call that a student may have stolen a firearm and was...
Manitowoc County Fire out, business expected to reopen Monday
Less than 24 hours after a large fire ignited at a scrap yard in the town of Meeme, officials say the blaze has been put out thanks to a massive effort from local first responders.
whbl.com
Child Hit by Car Saturday, Recovering at Children’s Today
A one-year-old child is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa today after being run over on Saturday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive in Sheboygan Falls at around 10:30 Saturday morning with reports of a child injured by a car.
WNCY
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
Appleton Police seek person of interest in homicide
Appleton Police are seeking to locate a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man, during the evening of January 22, 2023, in the 1200 Block of North Briarcliff Drive.
WBAY Green Bay
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
BAY OF GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of 11 people, including 5 children, trapped on ice floes that broke away from the Door County shoreline Monday. One group of 9 people floated away on one piece of ice in the Bay of...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
