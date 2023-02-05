ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Woman rescued from burning house in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters rescued a Fond du Lac woman from her burning house early Tuesday. At 1:32 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 900 block of Ashbury Ct. Crews arrived to find “heavy fire conditions” coming from the roof. Firefighters...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility

NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Scrap metal caught fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton Saturday. Cleveland Assistant Fire Chief Clifford Henning said the fire was reported by employees just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Cleveland called in backup. “We have fire departments from four counties. Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet and Sheboygan...”...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former Sheboygan city administrator fired without cause files lawsuit

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Former Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf filed a lawsuit against the city Monday, Feb. 6, demanding a jury trial after the Common Council fired him without cause in January. The Sheboygan Common Council voted Jan. 9 to fire the city administrator without cause. The 8-2 vote against...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whby.com

Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency

KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility

NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
NEWTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Child Hit by Car Saturday, Recovering at Children’s Today

A one-year-old child is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa today after being run over on Saturday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive in Sheboygan Falls at around 10:30 Saturday morning with reports of a child injured by a car.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
WNCY

High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver from Brown County dies in crash

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

