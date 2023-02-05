Read full article on original website
Related
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Speaks On Wrestling Again
WWE NXT has operated without its women's division centerpiece for just under two months now. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from the company hours after losing her championship to Roxanne Perez on a December edition of WWE NXT. This cut was made due to Rose's FanTime account, a paid service she was ...
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Hospitalized After Medical Emergency (Update)
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was rushed to the hospital on Monday after reportedly suffering a medical episode at his Florida condo. It's still unclear what the nature of the medical emergency was, though reports have stated he's still in the hospital as of this writing. Lawler appeared during the Royal Rumble ...
Current WWE Champion Sees Brock Lesnar As His "End Boss"
Since returning to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has largely been occupied with a select few opponents. The Beast Incarnate had lengthy feuds with John Cena and Triple H before mixing it up with CM Punk and The Undertaker. Victories over all of the aforementioned men led him into a multi-year program with Roman Reigns, ...
WWE Raw: Reason For Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Revealed
The Rhodes to WrestleMania is in full effect. Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at January's WWE Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other superstars in the men's multi-man battle royal to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39. While past years have left the Rumble winner with a choice of opponent at the grandest ...
WWE Raw: WWE Hall of Famer Returns to Help Becky Lynch Beat Bayley Inside a Steel Cage
Becky Lynch was victorious in her Steel Cage Match against Bayley on this week's Monday Night Raw, but "The Man" had a big assist from a fellow former champion. Late in the match, it looked as though the numbers game from the rest of Damage CTRL would hand Bayley the victory, but suddenly Lita arrived ...
Alexa Bliss Responds to Trolls Over the Report That She's Stepping Away From WWE TV
News broke on Tuesday night that Alexa Bliss would be taking some time away from the WWE. The details as to why are still unclear, but it has been noted that WWE knew about Bliss' decision heading into her match with Bianca Belair at last month's Royal Rumble. That match wound up lasting a mere ...
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card After Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's Monday Night Raw featured a few big updates for WWE's upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 18 in Montreal. A mixed-tag match between Edge & Beth Pheonix and The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley was made official, Brock Lesnar threw down a challenge for a third match with Bobby Lashley and three ...
AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF and Bryan Danielson in Action, Two Championship Matches
The road to AEW Revolution is reaching a crucial checkpoint. Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite will feature the last labor for Bryan Danielson, as one more singles victory would cement him as the Number 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made Danielson earn his title shot over ...
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
ComicBook
Report: WWE's Plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey hasn't been on WWE TV since she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship in an impromptu match on the Dec. 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She'd then appear on a Facebook Gaming live stream weeks later and tease what her next move would be, indicating she wouldn't be attempting a rematch with "The Queen" — "I don't know, guys. I'm kinda tired of Charlotte. I'm tired of that title. I already did. I'm kind of thinking about taking over the tag division."
WWE Raw Picks Up Five Wrestlers From WWE SmackDown
WWE shook up its rosters on Monday by sending five of the Friday Night SmackDown stars over to Monday Night Raw. After popping up in a backstage vignette last week (and teasing their interest in Otis), Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Maxxine Dupri, Mace and Mansoor have all moved to the ...
Seth Rollins Tears Into Logan Paul on The Pat McAfee Show
Seth Rollins has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't care for Logan Paul ever since the YouTuber eliminated Rollins from this year's Royal Rumble. He started talking about Paul on an Instagram Live last week, then appeared on Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show. The former WWE Champion didn't hold back once Paul ...
Upcoming AEW Rampage Changes Timeslot
After just under two years of airing all of its televised content exclusively on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling expanded its weekly broadcast programming to two shows with the launch of AEW Rampage in Summer 2021. Airing at 10 PM ET on Fridays, AEW Rampage started off white-hot, featuring Christian Cage handing Kenny Omega his ...
WWE Superstar Facing Suspension
In the midst of WWE WrestleMania 39 season, WWE's developmental territory is building to its own culminating clash. NXT hosted NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, headlined by Bron Breakker retaining his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match. This victory continued Breakker's lengthy run with the white and gold's top prize, ...
Comments / 0