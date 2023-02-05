Ronda Rousey hasn't been on WWE TV since she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship in an impromptu match on the Dec. 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She'd then appear on a Facebook Gaming live stream weeks later and tease what her next move would be, indicating she wouldn't be attempting a rematch with "The Queen" — "I don't know, guys. I'm kinda tired of Charlotte. I'm tired of that title. I already did. I'm kind of thinking about taking over the tag division."

2 DAYS AGO