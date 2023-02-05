Nevius: More than 50 games in, Warriors stuck at .500

I don’t get the Warriors.

There’s always a little wait-and-see for teams coming off a championship season. Are they going to pick up where they left off and smoke the rest of the league? Or are they going to retool and make it a building season?

But as the season proceeds, you’d like to see that there is a plan, a grand scheme for what they are going to be. What is it they are trying to get out of this?

I suppose we could say that there is a narrative for the Warriors. They don’t admit it, but enough pointy-headed pundits have advanced the notion that it is starting to become accepted reality.

It goes: Last year proved the regular season doesn’t mean much. All this championship core has to do is get into the postseason. Then they take Andre Iguodala out of bubble wrap, call on their experience and dominate the playoffs. Draymond Green used the dreaded “flip the switch” analogy on his podcast.

To take it further down the theoretical highway, that means that Steve Kerr must rely heavily on his Fab Five: Steph Curry, Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. This week, he shortened his rotation to just eight players.

Because, the theory goes, every game is critical and getting to the playoffs is essential.

And that means that the alternative route for this season, playing the vets but grooming the next generation of young guns — James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. — is off the table.

The problem is, they don’t seem to be doing either one.

For starters, if this is full throttle for the Curry-core, they aren’t exactly dominating the standings.

The big names are playing big minutes, like in this week’s overtime loss to Minnesota. But by the end of that game they looked gassed. Curry’s shot in OT was consistently short, often an indicator that a player is tired.

And what is the result of playing the 30-something players down to their nubs?

This team was basically .500 (3-4) at Halloween and they’re .500 now. They are .500 in the fog. They are .500 in the bog.

They’re a .500 team.

Kerr has employed his usual whirl-a-gig rotation lineup to shake things up, abruptly inserting someone unexpectedly into the lineup. And he’s got those Kerr-kinda guys, Ty Jerome and Andrew Lamb, who are journeymen off the two-way roster.

But Kerr has shown a remarkable reluctance to play Wiseman, who was the second player taken in the 2020 NBA draft. At this point Wiseman has become a national story. Which makes some sense.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday and Wiseman’s name comes up persistently as deal bait.

I don’t get that, either.

Are you really going to trade a promising young guy when you have no firm idea if he can play? Between the injuries and stints in the Kerr doghouse, Wiseman has hardly laid down any observable video.

Hardly anyone knows what he can do. Not only is his trade value probably the lowest it has ever been, the Warriors would be dealing him on the basis of what? Scrimmages?

Kerr is now being asked about Wiseman, and why he isn’t playing, at virtually every presser.

In general he has smiled enigmatically and said he “feels bad” for Wiseman. Which makes it sound like he’s serving a league suspension. It is Kerr’s choice whether to play him.

The odd part is, when he gets the chance now, Wiseman is not bad. He had that 30-game in the Brooklyn blowout, but he played some lively minutes against Denver this week, finishing plus-7 for the game.

Even Green, a tough vet to impress, called out Wiseman’s defensive improvement on his podcast.

Consider this analogy. You remember when the Warriors had JaVale McGee?

There is no doubt McGee had his limitations. He was given the “Shaqtin’ a fool” most valuable player award for two years in a row for his on-court miscues.

But he was/is a legitimate seven-footer. He ran the floor, was available for lobs and blocked some shots. He was useful enough for the Warriors that he was a regular part of the rotation. In two seasons, he played in more 65 games a year and averaged more than 9½ minutes a game.

Are you saying that Wiseman couldn’t do what McGee did? When he is a younger, bouncier and more athletic player?

Did you watch this week’s Denver game? Did you see Wiseman go through a screen to challenge a three, then take off and beat everyone down the court for a contested dunk and a free throw? And after watching that, did you say, “That guy’s terrible. No wonder he hardly plays?”

As we have often said, Kerr may be the best-liked and most respected coach in the NBA and in the Bay Area.

But this year he’s starting to seem a little ... stubborn.

He’s insisting on going with his two-way guys, even if they aren’t eligible for the playoffs. He’s tried cutting his rotation down to a minimum.

Still .500.

You’d think — with three young, first-round lottery picks on the roster — that this would be when we’d start to see results.

Kuminga gets the most minutes, but opponents are still dribble-driving past him at will. Moody has disappeared without a bubble.

And Wiseman sits.

I don’t get it.

