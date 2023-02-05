ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

NorCal Girls Wrestling | Who’s The Next Amit Elor?

As The Postseason Begins, Expect Big Things From These 137 Wrestlers — The Best Of NorCal Girls Wrestling This Season •. Before she was the No. 1 ranked female wrestler on the planet at 72 kilograms and a five-time world champion, Amit Elor was a freshman NorCal girls wrestling darling at the CIF State Championships.
TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Newton County in southeastern Texas... * Until 330 PM CST. * At 251 PM CST, a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall. continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas,. including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas,. Hempstead, Howard, Little River,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Nevada governor orders collection of all K-12 school audits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo's office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
NEVADA STATE
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Michigan governor's budget prioritizes tax cuts, schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday proposed a $79 billion budget that aims to substantially invest in schools and public health while cutting taxes for the state's retirees and low-income households. Unveiled in a joint session between the House and Senate appropriations committees, Whitmer's proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut looks to cut taxes after years of fiscal strife

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nearly a decade after Connecticut was infamously described as being in a “permanent state of fiscal crisis," struggling year after year to balance deficit-ridden budgets, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday proposed the state's first income tax reduction in nearly 30 years and its largest ever.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Two people dead in house fire in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a house fire in south St. Louis County. Police say the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the house...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

