Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
SFGate
NorCal Girls Wrestling | Who’s The Next Amit Elor?
As The Postseason Begins, Expect Big Things From These 137 Wrestlers — The Best Of NorCal Girls Wrestling This Season •. Before she was the No. 1 ranked female wrestler on the planet at 72 kilograms and a five-time world champion, Amit Elor was a freshman NorCal girls wrestling darling at the CIF State Championships.
SFGate
TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Newton County in southeastern Texas... * Until 330 PM CST. * At 251 PM CST, a...
SFGate
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall. continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas,. including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas,. Hempstead, Howard, Little River,...
SFGate
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
Southwest is having a California flight sale with one-ways as low as $29
Book a trip to Los Angeles for $60 roundtrip.
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
SFGate
Nevada governor orders collection of all K-12 school audits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo's office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
Calif. Dem publicly embarrasses GOP over wrong 'coastal elites' tweet
The official GOP Twitter account made a post mocking "coastal elites." It backfired spectacularly.
SFGate
California storms left behind a 'generational snowpack.' What that means.
California's mountain snowpack is the largest it's been in decades, thanks to a barrage of atmospheric rivers in late December into January. The snow is a boon for the state's water supply but could also pose a flood risk as the season progresses. Measurements completed last week show that Sierra...
SFGate
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
SFGate
Michigan governor's budget prioritizes tax cuts, schools
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday proposed a $79 billion budget that aims to substantially invest in schools and public health while cutting taxes for the state's retirees and low-income households. Unveiled in a joint session between the House and Senate appropriations committees, Whitmer's proposal...
SFGate
Connecticut looks to cut taxes after years of fiscal strife
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nearly a decade after Connecticut was infamously described as being in a “permanent state of fiscal crisis," struggling year after year to balance deficit-ridden budgets, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday proposed the state's first income tax reduction in nearly 30 years and its largest ever.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
MedMen, California's 'Apple Store of weed,' is on the verge of collapse
"I think there was significant disagreement as to whether or not MedMen was worth what MedMen said it was worth."
SFGate
Two people dead in house fire in St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a house fire in south St. Louis County. Police say the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the house...
