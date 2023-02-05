ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Abmas leads Oral Roberts against St. Thomas after 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 85-57 win against the UMKC Kangaroos. The Tommies have gone 10-1 at home. St. Thomas averages 74.4 points...
TULSA, OK
Bryant visits Albany (NY) following Drumgoole's 27-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 27 points in Albany (NY)'s 87-68 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Great Danes have gone 3-5 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500. The Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents....
ALBANY, NY
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Pacific visits Portland after Robertson's 35-point game

Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland's 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves. The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7-...
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Final Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (7)20-1701. 2. Mount Si20-2602. 3. Curtis21-3593.
WASHINGTON STATE
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Final Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points. Others receiving votes: Maine South 4. Mother McAuley 1. Lyons 1. Others receiving votes: Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Quincy Notre Dame (11)28-11101. 2. Petersburg PORTA26-0892. 3. Byron28-2834.
ILLINOIS STATE
Denver visits Norman and North Dakota

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota's 86-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota ranks fifth...
DENVER, CO
Today in Sports History-Winter Games open in PyeongChang

1912 — The U.S. Tennis Association amends the rules for the men’s singles championship play. The defending champion is required to play through the tournament instead of waiting for the tournament to produce a challenger. 1940 — Joe Louis beats Arturo Godoy with a split decision to defend...
INDIANA STATE

