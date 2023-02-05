ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

real_snoopster
3d ago

since half these people work from home because it's too inconvenient for them to come downtown, did they picket downtown or did they picket around their home and suburbs? If they picket in downtown, doesn't that prove the point that they could come to work?

KXL

Folks Are Housing Multnomah Now, While You Foot The Bill

The average Northwest family works hard for 75-thousand bucks a year. After taxes, that’s about 50-grand. And the whole family lives on that…housing, food, medical. Now, can you imagine spending that same 50-grand to get housing for a single homeless person . That’s right…the same Multnomah county that...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

City of Portland, city laborers reach tentative agreement to end strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and Portland City Laborers announced early Sunday morning that they'd tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement following 12 hours of mediation on Saturday, ending a strike that started Thursday. The agreement will remain tentative until it's approved by Portland City...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Portland Police Officer Invited To State Of The Union

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) has announced that she has invited Portland Police Officer Jordan Zaitz to attend the State of the Union Address as her guest. Officer Zaitz is a 19-year-veteran of PPB and currently works as a Neighborhood Response Team officer at East Precinct. In her role, she has had a tremendous impact on the community of East Precinct and was honored with PPB's Mark Zylawy Distinguished Service Medal late last year.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Grand Ronde Tribe opens second opioid treatment facility in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Grand Ronde Tribe is opening a new opioid treatment facility in Southeast Portland. The 6,000 square feet facility will primarily serve the indigenous community, but health officials won't turn anyone away. It's built and ran by the Grand Ronde Tribe and uses holistic methods to...
PORTLAND, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Council Cancels $1M Water Pump Project

At last night’s city council meeting Newberg’s new city council cancelled plans for the Bell West Pump Station that was to be built at the intersection of N College St. and NE Bell Rd. This is the 2nd meeting since the newly elected counselors took the oath of office.
NEWBERG, OR
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
