real_snoopster
3d ago
since half these people work from home because it's too inconvenient for them to come downtown, did they picket downtown or did they picket around their home and suburbs? If they picket in downtown, doesn't that prove the point that they could come to work?
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KXL
Folks Are Housing Multnomah Now, While You Foot The Bill
The average Northwest family works hard for 75-thousand bucks a year. After taxes, that’s about 50-grand. And the whole family lives on that…housing, food, medical. Now, can you imagine spending that same 50-grand to get housing for a single homeless person . That’s right…the same Multnomah county that...
City applies for federal grant to ease freight train crossing delays in southeast
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a fact of life if you live, work, or commute through certain parts of Southeast Portland: Rail crossings have to factor into your travel time calculation. There are fifteen rail crossings between Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 12th Avenue, some of which are particularly notorious...
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
City of Portland, city laborers reach tentative agreement to end strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and Portland City Laborers announced early Sunday morning that they'd tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement following 12 hours of mediation on Saturday, ending a strike that started Thursday. The agreement will remain tentative until it's approved by Portland City...
'I dream of my own apartment': Portland’s homeless yearn for housing as county aims to house 300 people in 4 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Diamond Howard lit a cigarette while walking her husky in Old Town Monday morning. She’s been homeless in Portland on-and-off for 15 years. She’s currently on four housing waitlists and yearns for a safe place to call her own. “I can actually taste it,”...
Electric wiring causes house fire, displacing 2 in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood
After making their way through "challenging" road conditions due to rush hour traffic, firefighters were able to battle down a house fire in Portland's Piedmont neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
Oregon City investigating city-wide server issue hindering services
Computer problems are snarling government business in Oregon City. The Clackamas County city issued an email to employees Monday morning that some services, including billing and permitting, were down due to unspecified issues with accessing server files, said Jarrod Lyman, communications manager for the city.
iheart.com
Portland Police Officer Invited To State Of The Union
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) has announced that she has invited Portland Police Officer Jordan Zaitz to attend the State of the Union Address as her guest. Officer Zaitz is a 19-year-veteran of PPB and currently works as a Neighborhood Response Team officer at East Precinct. In her role, she has had a tremendous impact on the community of East Precinct and was honored with PPB's Mark Zylawy Distinguished Service Medal late last year.
opb.org
Vancouver pushes pause again on warehouses, a move that others say just pushes away jobs, money
Despite protests from some local business organizations, Vancouver officials plan to keep their foot on the brakes – at least temporarily – on new plans to build mega-warehouses in the city. Monday night marked the first public hearing of the city’s moratorium on large industrial facilities, such as...
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a North Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Eugene Bans New Natural Gas, Portland Restauranteurs Struggle with Eggs, and Ted Cruz Being a Hypocrite
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Why wait? Let's...
Grand Ronde Tribe opens second opioid treatment facility in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Grand Ronde Tribe is opening a new opioid treatment facility in Southeast Portland. The 6,000 square feet facility will primarily serve the indigenous community, but health officials won't turn anyone away. It's built and ran by the Grand Ronde Tribe and uses holistic methods to...
State of the Union guests include Kalama engineering teacher, Portland police officer
WASHINGTON — Two of the Pacific Northwest's newest U.S. Representatives have invited some additional local faces to join the audience at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday evening. Portland Police Officer Jordan Zaitz will attend as a guest of Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon's 5th District,...
Multnomah County Chair announces plan to get homeless people directly into housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's hard to deny that downtown Portland has been through a lot the past few years. And part of what has caused a spike in concern about crime and safety is the desperation that comes with an ever-present homeless population. As the city and county grapple...
focushillsboro.com
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
WWEEK
Advocacy Group Urges Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps to Lower Speed Limit on West Burnside After Two Fatalities
Transportation advocacy group Northwest Active Streets sent a letter to City Commissioner Mingus Mapps on Feb. 6, urging that he direct the Portland Bureau of Transportation to lower the speed limit on West Burnside street after a string of crashes, two of which were fatal. The group, which advocates primarily...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Cancels $1M Water Pump Project
At last night’s city council meeting Newberg’s new city council cancelled plans for the Bell West Pump Station that was to be built at the intersection of N College St. and NE Bell Rd. This is the 2nd meeting since the newly elected counselors took the oath of office.
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
Landslide closes Timber Road in Washington County
An early morning landslide has closed part of Northwest Timber Road about halfway between Highway 6 and Highway 26 on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
