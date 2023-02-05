The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO