Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers Rumors: Insider Says LA Could Trade Russell Westbrook For 3 Players, Including Former All-Star
It's time to move off Brodie.
Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Lakers are trying to land two veterans without giving up first-round picks.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar
Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Patrick Beverley And Lonnie Walker
The Los Angeles Lakers could include Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker in trades packages to upgrade their roster.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
TMZ.com
LeBron James, Lakers Hit L.A. Hotspot To Celebrate Record-Breaking Night
The celebration of LeBron James' new scoring record Tuesday night didn't end at Crypto.com Arena .... several of the Lakers star's teammates -- as well as a host of other celebs -- were seen hitting an L.A. hotspot after the game to keep the party for the King rollin'. Patrick...
Lakers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in High-Scoring Forward Ahead Of Trade Deadline
How much interest, per se?
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance Today
As you might have guessed, Kyrie Irving was one of the first topics discussed by Stephen A. Smith on Monday's edition of First Take. But things got a little heated when confronted by Jay Williams about the topic. At one point during their segment on Kyrie's trade from Brooklyn to Dallas, Williams ...
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
Lakers Rumors: Reporter Pitches 5-Player Trade To Push LA Into Contention
Not everyone at All Lakers believes this deal would quite do that, but it's a step.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 02.07.23 (Bulls at Grizzlies)
The Chicago Bulls (26-27) complete the second half of a back-to-back this evening down in Memphis, taking on the Grizzlies (32-21) in the first of two games between them this season. The Bulls come in on a high note after thumping the San Antonio Spurs last night, 128-104, at the...
Report: Russell Westbrook Expected to be Traded, D'Angelo Russell Returns to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 3-team deal with the Utah Jazz including Russell Westbrook
Comments / 0