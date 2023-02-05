ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA

Keys to the Game - 02.07.23 (Bulls at Grizzlies)

The Chicago Bulls (26-27) complete the second half of a back-to-back this evening down in Memphis, taking on the Grizzlies (32-21) in the first of two games between them this season. The Bulls come in on a high note after thumping the San Antonio Spurs last night, 128-104, at the...
CHICAGO, IL

