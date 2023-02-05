ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Williams scores 19, Troy beats Texas State 68-64

By By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams' 19 points helped Troy defeat Texas State 68-64 on Saturday night.

Williams added seven rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Aamer Muhammad was 4 of 11 shooting (2 for 8 from distance) to add 12 points. Christyon Eugene was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bobcats (11-14, 4-8) were led in scoring by Mason Harrell, who finished with 20 points. Texas State also got 14 points from Tyler Morgan. Nate Martin also put up nine points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Troy hosts South Alabama while Texas State hosts Arkansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Leader Telegram

Taylor puts up 19 as Butler knocks off St. John's (NY) 68-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Butler scored the last six points of the game to beat St. John's (NY) 68-66 on Tuesday night. Manny Bates converted a three-point play, Taylor added two free throws and Simas Lukosius capped the scoring with 1:31 remaining. Taylor shot 6 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (12-13,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Eau Claire, WI
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

