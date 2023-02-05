ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw State ends Eastern Kentucky's eight-game win streak

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton scored 24 points to help Eastern Kentucky fend off Kennesaw State 77-74 on Saturday.

Blanton had six rebounds for the Colonels (16-9, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference) and he made two free throws with five seconds left to put an end to Kennesaw State's eight-game win streak. Tayshawn Comer scored 15 points, while Leland Walker contributed 14 points and three steals.

The Owls (18-7, 10-2) were led by Terrell Burden with 16 points, 10 assists and four steals. Brandon Stroud pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Youngblood scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky visits Queens University, while Kennesaw State travels to play Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

