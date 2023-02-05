ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-10

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sfx9i_0kcuCw6H00

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 42 north of I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday morning.

Bret Millet, 58, of Prairieville was a pedestrian that was killed in the crash.

One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette

Police said Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, of Destrehan, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra. Millet was in the road when he was hit by Cantrelle.

After hitting Millet, Cantrelle left the scene and did not report it.

Millet was brought to a local hospital where he later died due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

A little later, Cantrelle returned to the scene and admitted to driving the vehicle. Cantrelle was arrested for Hit and Run and No Insurance. He was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Impairment is not suspected for Cantrelle and is unknown for the pedestrian.  Standard toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
brproud.com

One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies identify victim of deadly crash along Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning and left one person dead and another in critical condition. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after midnight Monday morning at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive. Sources say two vehicles were involved and that one rolled over into a nearby ditch.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on February 3, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was killed in the crash.
HUEYTOWN, AL
theadvocate.com

Albany man committed arson, shot 4 dogs dead in domestic incident, Livingston sheriff says

A Livingston Parish man shot four dogs dead during a domestic altercation in which he also assaulted someone and endangered a child, deputies allege. Deputies on Sunday evening booked 31-year-old Ricky Lee Tullos on 17 counts including domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment, arson, four counts of using weapons illegally and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records from the Livingston Parish Detention Center show.
ALBANY, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in afternoon crash, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said two people were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a crash that left a vehicle on its side. The crash happened on Airline Highway near Tom Drive around 3 p.m., records show. Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy