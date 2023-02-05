Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-10

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 42 north of I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday morning.

Bret Millet, 58, of Prairieville was a pedestrian that was killed in the crash.

Police said Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, of Destrehan, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra. Millet was in the road when he was hit by Cantrelle.

After hitting Millet, Cantrelle left the scene and did not report it.

Millet was brought to a local hospital where he later died due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

A little later, Cantrelle returned to the scene and admitted to driving the vehicle. Cantrelle was arrested for Hit and Run and No Insurance. He was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Impairment is not suspected for Cantrelle and is unknown for the pedestrian. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.