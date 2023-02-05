ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Stars pay tribute to LeBron James for securing NBA's all-time points record

LeBron James has done it. With a contested fadeaway jumper in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers forward became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for that singular honor. James managed the feat in 150 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar, and considering the season he has been having at age 38 -- averaging 30 points per game -- it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up anytime soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record

LOS ANGELES -- Long after he buried a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper that put him alone atop the NBA's all-time scoring list and celebrated by raising his arms high toward the ceiling of Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James got to relive his immortal moment through his son's eyes. As the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

James and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Los Angeles-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-29, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City. James ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fifth in the league averaging 30.4 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ABC7 Los Angeles

WNBA mock draft 2023: Picks and player projections

With several -- but not all -- major moves of free agency having taken place, it's time for another look at the projected first round in ESPN's 2023 WNBA mock draft. Since our previous mock in November after the Indiana Fever won the draft lottery, we've had plenty of time to see how women's college basketball players have developed this season. But we still don't know how many of the four-year seniors might take the option of returning for a fifth season because of the pandemic-affected 2020-21 academic year. So there is no guarantee the players in this mock draft will make themselves eligible for the 2023 draft.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
DALLAS, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles

The highest-scoring games in LeBron James' NBA career

As LeBron James chases down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most points scored in the regular season, he has already accomplished a scoring milestone that Abdul-Jabbar never did -- scoring 50 points in a game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Abdul-Jabbar, who finished his career with 38,387 points in the...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Los Angeles

Blackhawks host the Ducks in Western Conference action

Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks take the ice in Western Conference action. Chicago is 9-16-2 in home games and 15-29-4 overall. The Blackhawks have a -56 scoring differential, with...
ANAHEIM, CA

