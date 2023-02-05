Read full article on original website
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 Years
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" Star
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie Continues
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the Kennedys
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Stars pay tribute to LeBron James for securing NBA's all-time points record
LeBron James has done it. With a contested fadeaway jumper in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers forward became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for that singular honor. James managed the feat in 150 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar, and considering the season he has been having at age 38 -- averaging 30 points per game -- it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up anytime soon.
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James disappointed by losing out on Kyrie Irving, but 'focus is shifted'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- LeBron James was initially disappointed by the Los Angeles Lakers losing out to the Dallas Mavericks in their trade bid for Kyrie Irving, but the four-time champion said he has already put that past him and is ready to rally with whatever team L.A. has moving forward.
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record
LOS ANGELES -- Long after he buried a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper that put him alone atop the NBA's all-time scoring list and celebrated by raising his arms high toward the ceiling of Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James got to relive his immortal moment through his son's eyes. As the Los...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
ABC7 Los Angeles
James and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Los Angeles-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-29, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City. James ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fifth in the league averaging 30.4 points per game.
ABC7 Los Angeles
WNBA mock draft 2023: Picks and player projections
With several -- but not all -- major moves of free agency having taken place, it's time for another look at the projected first round in ESPN's 2023 WNBA mock draft. Since our previous mock in November after the Indiana Fever won the draft lottery, we've had plenty of time to see how women's college basketball players have developed this season. But we still don't know how many of the four-year seniors might take the option of returning for a fifth season because of the pandemic-affected 2020-21 academic year. So there is no guarantee the players in this mock draft will make themselves eligible for the 2023 draft.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles
Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
ABC7 Los Angeles
The highest-scoring games in LeBron James' NBA career
As LeBron James chases down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most points scored in the regular season, he has already accomplished a scoring milestone that Abdul-Jabbar never did -- scoring 50 points in a game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Abdul-Jabbar, who finished his career with 38,387 points in the...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Blackhawks host the Ducks in Western Conference action
Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks take the ice in Western Conference action. Chicago is 9-16-2 in home games and 15-29-4 overall. The Blackhawks have a -56 scoring differential, with...
