ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gustavus.edu

Isaacson, Pratt, Ripken Named MIAC Swim & Dive Athletes of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – For the second consecutive week, Gustavus swim & dive claimed three out of four MIAC Athlete of the Week honors. Marit Isaacson (So., Saint Paul) was named Women’s Swimmer of the Week, Kaija Pratt (Jr., Minnetonka) earned Women’s Diver of the Week, and Kieran Ripken (Jr., Blaine) was selected Men’s Swimmer of the Week.
SAINT PETER, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Sensational Minnesota And WI Pizza Places Make It To Top 100 In U.S.

Yum Yum! Yelp has recently released its list of the top 100 pizza places in the U.S. and lucky enough it includes a couple from Minnesota and Wisconsin!. Honestly, when in doubt, you can always rely on Yelp and now that they have a list of the 100 top pizza places, I’m definitely gonna have to check them out. Yelp shares that they identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota

A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Cray Plaza | Plaza in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Cray Plaza (formerly Galtier Plaza), located in the Lowertown neighborhood of Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States, provides space for working, living, eating, and recreating on one square city block opened in 1986. Features include 365 apartments, 121 luxury condominiums, 16 townhomes, 192,000 square feet (17,800 m2) of retail and restaurant...
SAINT PAUL, MN
B105

Powerball $754.6 Million Jackpot Won, Minnesota Ticket Wins $50K In February 6 Drawing

On Saturday, February 4, two Powerball tickets purchased in Minnesota won $50,000 each, however, nobody won the estimated $700 million jackpot. That meant the jackpot would continue to grow. By the time the numbers were drawn on Monday, February 6, the Powerball jackpot had reached $754.6 million, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in US lottery history. That jackpot has been won.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
WOODBURY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy