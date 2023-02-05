Read full article on original website
kalb.com
NSU Demons tied for 1st place in Southland Conference
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU Demons men’s team started off 8-2 beating teams like TCU, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Miss. In the middle part of the season, they lost six out of eight games bringing them to a 10-8 record. Then NSU found their grove again winning...
bossierpress.com
Middle school boys basketball: District season reaches halfway point
The Bossier Parish middle school district season reached the halfway point Monday. Elm Grove and Greenacres are tied for the eighth-grade lead at 4-1. Cope and Haughton are tied for third at 3-2. Cope leads the seventh-grade district at 5-0. Rusheon and Benton are tied for second at 3-2. In...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Nestled along the banks of the Cane River in Louisiana, Natchitoches is a charming and historic city that offers visitors a unique blend of Southern hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful natural surroundings. So whether you’re interested in exploring the city’s vibrant history, experiencing its cultural offerings, or simply soaking up the tranquil beauty of the Cane River, Natchitoches is the perfect destination.
Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University
Hip-hop legend E-40 donated $100K to the music department at his alma mater Grambling State University. The post Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University appeared first on NewsOne.
bossierpress.com
UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 VITA SITES
An average of 55 percent of households across Northwest Louisiana are struggling to make ends meet. In response, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, promotes the annual free tax preparation options available to the public. These programs, sponsored in part by Capital One, help relieve the financial burden of tax preparation fees for thousands of local households.
KPLC TV
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search near for a missing tugboat crew member has been suspended. The Coast Guard said it was suspending the search after combing 206 square miles near Sabine Pass, Texas, for a combined 23 hours. The crew member was reported missing to the Coast Guard...
Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location
A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.
There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas
This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
kogt.com
Hit and Run On MacArthur
Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
tourcounsel.com
Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas
Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
kogt.com
18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)
Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
kalb.com
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
KPLC TV
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office Looking for Two Suspects in Homicide Case
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have issued warrants for two people they believe were involved in a homicide that happen around midnight Tuesday, January 31 in Westlake. Deputies were called out to Westwood Road after complaints were made about suspicious activities going...
KPLC TV
Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
