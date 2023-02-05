ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

NSU Demons tied for 1st place in Southland Conference

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU Demons men’s team started off 8-2 beating teams like TCU, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Miss. In the middle part of the season, they lost six out of eight games bringing them to a 10-8 record. Then NSU found their grove again winning...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Nestled along the banks of the Cane River in Louisiana, Natchitoches is a charming and historic city that offers visitors a unique blend of Southern hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful natural surroundings. So whether you’re interested in exploring the city’s vibrant history, experiencing its cultural offerings, or simply soaking up the tranquil beauty of the Cane River, Natchitoches is the perfect destination.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 VITA SITES

An average of 55 percent of households across Northwest Louisiana are struggling to make ends meet. In response, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, promotes the annual free tax preparation options available to the public. These programs, sponsored in part by Capital One, help relieve the financial burden of tax preparation fees for thousands of local households.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.9 The Bull

There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas

This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Hit and Run On MacArthur

Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
ORANGE, TX
tourcounsel.com

Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas

Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)

Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
BEAUMONT, TX
kalb.com

TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy