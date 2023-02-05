Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway survives Benton’s upset bid, clinches 1-5A title; Haughton wins
The Parkway Lady Panthers survived an upset bid by Benton Tuesday night, defeating the Lady Tigers 46-40 at Benton. With the victory, Parkway (24-5, 13-0) clinched the outright District 1-5A championship for the second straight year. The Lady Panthers close the regular season against Haughton at home Friday. According to...
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: Plain Dealing splits games against Glenbrook
Plain Dealing split District 1-1A games against Glenbrook at home Monday night. The Lady Lions won 46-37 and the Lions lost 49-39. The Plan Dealing girls improved to 9-15 overall and 3-6 in district. Carnez Hillmon led Plain Dealing boys with 21 points. Turner McClelland paced Glenbrook (6-15, 3-8) with...
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 2023 OCHSNER LHSAA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC), in partnership with the Brookshire Grocery Arena and Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), are proud to announce that they will host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on February 10 -11. “Bossier City is proud to host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling...
Bossier City, February 06 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
There are 2 high school Baseball⚾ games in Bossier City. The Calvary Baptist Academy baseball team will have a game with Parkway High School on February 06, 2023, 15:00:00. The Lakeside High School baseball team will have a game with Airline High School on February 06, 2023, 13:00:00.
KSLA
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G...
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
Win Tickets to See Journey in Bossier City
Need a little live rock-n-roll in your life? Well, we've got you covered! In case you haven't heard, Journey & Toto will be hitting the Brookshire Grocery Arena on February 19th. And we want to send you on your way!. We have 10 pairs of tickets up for grabs. Want...
bossierpress.com
Local Legislators and Business Leaders Join the United Way of Northwest Louisiana in Celebration of Louisiana Early Ed Month
On February 7, 2023 local legislators and business leaders attended Early Learning Day or Early Ed Month Leadership Convening for Northwest Louisiana hosted by the United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School & Child Development Center, and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce as part of the annual 2023 Louisiana Early Ed Month happening throughout the month of February across Louisiana.
bossierpress.com
UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 VITA SITES
An average of 55 percent of households across Northwest Louisiana are struggling to make ends meet. In response, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, promotes the annual free tax preparation options available to the public. These programs, sponsored in part by Capital One, help relieve the financial burden of tax preparation fees for thousands of local households.
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
KSLA
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Nestled along the banks of the Cane River in Louisiana, Natchitoches is a charming and historic city that offers visitors a unique blend of Southern hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful natural surroundings. So whether you’re interested in exploring the city’s vibrant history, experiencing its cultural offerings, or simply soaking up the tranquil beauty of the Cane River, Natchitoches is the perfect destination.
bossierpress.com
Unrestrained Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Bossier Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected Factor
On Monday, February 6, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle serious injury crash on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157. This crash ultimately claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old, India Moore. The initial investigation revealed that a 2008...
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting
Louisiana State Police (LSP) are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.
KSLA
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. on Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Jauilan Adams, 23, armed with a handgun. They determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
bossierpress.com
Brookshire’s to host Grand Opening ceremony for new store in Bossier City
Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Co. and the City of Bossier will gather for a grand opening ceremony later this week for the new Brookshire’s Food Store in Bossier City. The new store is located at 4860 Airline Dr. The Grand Opening event will be Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.
Victim Arrives in Shreveport Hospital After Being Shot in Allendale
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a female injured. This victim arrived via private vehicle at Ochsner ER around 5:53 p.m. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, which the condition is unknown at this moment. Shreveport Police had 3 units working this call.
bossierpress.com
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier Designer Bag Bingo returns March 30, 2023
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier (JLSB) is thrilled to announce the return of. Designer Bag Bingo presented by Community Bank of Louisiana on March 30, 2023. Doors will. open at 5:45 p.m. at which time guests can browse the table of prizes and raffle items, grab a. drink at the...
Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location
There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
Comments / 0