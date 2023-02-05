ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

bossierpress.com

High school basketball: Plain Dealing splits games against Glenbrook

Plain Dealing split District 1-1A games against Glenbrook at home Monday night. The Lady Lions won 46-37 and the Lions lost 49-39. The Plan Dealing girls improved to 9-15 overall and 3-6 in district. Carnez Hillmon led Plain Dealing boys with 21 points. Turner McClelland paced Glenbrook (6-15, 3-8) with...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
bossierpress.com

BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 2023 OCHSNER LHSAA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC), in partnership with the Brookshire Grocery Arena and Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), are proud to announce that they will host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on February 10 -11. “Bossier City is proud to host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Local Legislators and Business Leaders Join the United Way of Northwest Louisiana in Celebration of Louisiana Early Ed Month

On February 7, 2023 local legislators and business leaders attended Early Learning Day or Early Ed Month Leadership Convening for Northwest Louisiana hosted by the United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School & Child Development Center, and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce as part of the annual 2023 Louisiana Early Ed Month happening throughout the month of February across Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 VITA SITES

An average of 55 percent of households across Northwest Louisiana are struggling to make ends meet. In response, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, promotes the annual free tax preparation options available to the public. These programs, sponsored in part by Capital One, help relieve the financial burden of tax preparation fees for thousands of local households.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Nestled along the banks of the Cane River in Louisiana, Natchitoches is a charming and historic city that offers visitors a unique blend of Southern hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful natural surroundings. So whether you’re interested in exploring the city’s vibrant history, experiencing its cultural offerings, or simply soaking up the tranquil beauty of the Cane River, Natchitoches is the perfect destination.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. on Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Jauilan Adams, 23, armed with a handgun. They determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier Designer Bag Bingo returns March 30, 2023

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier (JLSB) is thrilled to announce the return of. Designer Bag Bingo presented by Community Bank of Louisiana on March 30, 2023. Doors will. open at 5:45 p.m. at which time guests can browse the table of prizes and raffle items, grab a. drink at the...
96.5 KVKI

Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location

There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
SHREVEPORT, LA

