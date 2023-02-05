Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Car Slams Into Revere Building, Prompting Tenant Evacuations
A car crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in Revere, Massachusetts, prompting officials to shut down the building's gas line and evacuate multiple tenants, according to the city's fire department. The crash happened when a vehicle went through the intersection of Revere Street and Route 1A at around 12:42...
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police
Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
nbcboston.com
No Injuries Reported in Overnight Fire in Natick
No injuries were reported in a fire overnight at a home in Natick, Massachusetts. Natick fire said they received a call at 12:43 a.m. for a reported fire on Pond Street. When they arrived, they found that a single-family home was on fire. No one was injured in the fire,...
nbcboston.com
Man Struck 62-Year-Old Woman in Downtown Crossing Concourse: Police
MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who struck a woman on an MBTA concourse on Tuesday. Police say the man struck the 62-year-old woman with a closed fist without provocation at around 2pm. Authorities say the victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me" before being struck. If...
nbcboston.com
After Teenage Wendy's Employee Shot at Lynn Drive-Thru, Investigation Ongoing
An investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning after a teenage fast food restaurant worker was hurt in a shooting at a Lynn, Massachusetts, drive-thru, according to police. The shooting happened at the Wendy's on Boston Street just before 6 p.m., according to the Lynn Police Department. The worker who was shot...
Police identify partial human remains that were found inside Stanley Park in Westfield on Saturday.
Worcester driver in critical condition after hitting parked car
WORCESTER - An early morning car crash has left a 37-year-old man in critical condition. Police responded to 595 Southbridge St. shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an overturned vehicle. Firefighters were able to free the trapped driver, according to police. It appears the driver struck an...
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
One person was killed in an early morning three-car crash in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets in Springfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter. One adult male was...
Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River
The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.
Teen driver ejected from car in Holland crash but expected to survive
An 18-year-old driver is expected to survive after he was ejected from his car during a serious single-car crash in Holland, police said. The Sunday morning crash on Sturbridge Road left the vehicle crumpled, with its airbags deployed, images from the crash scene showed. But after being thrown from the car and flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital, the teenage male driver was in stable condition, the Holland Police Department said.
nbcboston.com
New Details in Easton Standoff: Woman Killed by Police ID'd, More on Her Weapon
A 56-year-old woman died after being shot by police at an Easton, Massachusetts, home on Sunday in an ordeal that began as a well-being check, Bristol County prosecutors said as they released new details in a preliminary update to their ongoing investigation. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office also announced...
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing
A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
5 loaded guns seized during Coventry traffic stop
Coventry police stopped George Blais, 55, for motor vehicle violations around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 29. According to officials, the officer spotted weapon accessories under a blanket in the car.
33-year-old man killed in crash in East Brookfield, passengers taken to hospital
A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
