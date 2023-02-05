ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brookfield, MA

nbcboston.com

Car Slams Into Revere Building, Prompting Tenant Evacuations

A car crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in Revere, Massachusetts, prompting officials to shut down the building's gas line and evacuate multiple tenants, according to the city's fire department. The crash happened when a vehicle went through the intersection of Revere Street and Route 1A at around 12:42...
REVERE, MA
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
WESTFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

No Injuries Reported in Overnight Fire in Natick

No injuries were reported in a fire overnight at a home in Natick, Massachusetts. Natick fire said they received a call at 12:43 a.m. for a reported fire on Pond Street. When they arrived, they found that a single-family home was on fire. No one was injured in the fire,...
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Struck 62-Year-Old Woman in Downtown Crossing Concourse: Police

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who struck a woman on an MBTA concourse on Tuesday. Police say the man struck the 62-year-old woman with a closed fist without provocation at around 2pm. Authorities say the victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me" before being struck. If...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

After Teenage Wendy's Employee Shot at Lynn Drive-Thru, Investigation Ongoing

An investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning after a teenage fast food restaurant worker was hurt in a shooting at a Lynn, Massachusetts, drive-thru, according to police. The shooting happened at the Wendy's on Boston Street just before 6 p.m., according to the Lynn Police Department. The worker who was shot...
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Teen driver ejected from car in Holland crash but expected to survive

An 18-year-old driver is expected to survive after he was ejected from his car during a serious single-car crash in Holland, police said. The Sunday morning crash on Sturbridge Road left the vehicle crumpled, with its airbags deployed, images from the crash scene showed. But after being thrown from the car and flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital, the teenage male driver was in stable condition, the Holland Police Department said.
HOLLAND, MA
nbcboston.com

New Details in Easton Standoff: Woman Killed by Police ID'd, More on Her Weapon

A 56-year-old woman died after being shot by police at an Easton, Massachusetts, home on Sunday in an ordeal that began as a well-being check, Bristol County prosecutors said as they released new details in a preliminary update to their ongoing investigation. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office also announced...
EASTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NEW LONDON, CT
NEWS CENTER Maine

EASTON, MA

