An 18-year-old driver is expected to survive after he was ejected from his car during a serious single-car crash in Holland, police said. The Sunday morning crash on Sturbridge Road left the vehicle crumpled, with its airbags deployed, images from the crash scene showed. But after being thrown from the car and flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital, the teenage male driver was in stable condition, the Holland Police Department said.

HOLLAND, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO