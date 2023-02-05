ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

bossierpress.com

UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 VITA SITES

An average of 55 percent of households across Northwest Louisiana are struggling to make ends meet. In response, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, promotes the annual free tax preparation options available to the public. These programs, sponsored in part by Capital One, help relieve the financial burden of tax preparation fees for thousands of local households.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.9 The Bull

There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas

This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
BEAUMONT, TX
tourcounsel.com

Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas

Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
kjas.com

Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'The Soul of Port Arthur' | New self-guided tour showcases African American history, culture in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur has a diverse heritage that was shaped by diverse voices and officials created a tour to show off the history and keep it alive. Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau put together a self-guided tour called “The Soul of Port Arthur.” The self-guided tour brings attendees to historical places where they can learn more about African American history and culture.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
WINNIE, TX

