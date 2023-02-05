Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway survives Benton’s upset bid, clinches 1-5A title; Haughton wins
The Parkway Lady Panthers survived an upset bid by Benton Tuesday night, defeating the Lady Tigers 46-40 at Benton. With the victory, Parkway (24-5, 13-0) clinched the outright District 1-5A championship for the second straight year. The Lady Panthers close the regular season against Haughton at home Friday. According to...
bossierpress.com
UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 VITA SITES
An average of 55 percent of households across Northwest Louisiana are struggling to make ends meet. In response, United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, promotes the annual free tax preparation options available to the public. These programs, sponsored in part by Capital One, help relieve the financial burden of tax preparation fees for thousands of local households.
There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas
This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
tourcounsel.com
Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas
Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
kjas.com
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
'The Soul of Port Arthur' | New self-guided tour showcases African American history, culture in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur has a diverse heritage that was shaped by diverse voices and officials created a tour to show off the history and keep it alive. Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau put together a self-guided tour called “The Soul of Port Arthur.” The self-guided tour brings attendees to historical places where they can learn more about African American history and culture.
12newsnow.com
Famous opera singer who sung for Martin Luther King Jr. performed in Port Arthur Saturday
Richard Perkins is a classically trained opera singer. The Port Arthur native travels the world and shares his gift across the globe with anyone who will listen.
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
New Port Arthur Police Department platform will let residents report non-emergency crimes, incidents online
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur will soon introduce a new strategy to fight crime within the city. The Port Arthur Police Department will launch a new platform that allows residents to report non-emergency crimes and incidents online. Through the new online non-emergency reporting service system, residents...
Comments / 0