ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons Falls, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is for people who can’t live on their own without help but aren’t ready for a nursing home. “So, we’re right in the middle,” said Neva Bossard, the administrator for Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living. Residents can live in...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews on scene of House Fire on Onondaga Hill

Syracuse, NY — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Rockwood Place Monday evening. According to dispatch logs, the call came in sometime around 9:30 at night. The Fire appears to have originated in the garage. Crews were spotted with ladders leading up to the second floor of the home. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire. The cause has not been determined.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

State police search Lowville village police department

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Suicide bereavement support group offered

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve lost someone to suicide, there’s a group in Lewis County to offer bereavement support. Sierra Kempney and April Ritz, public health specialists, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the group. Watch their interview above. The support...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
WKTV

Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown building could soon see tenants again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A year-and-a-half after being condemned, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon host tenants again. According to the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement, the complex has satisfied all the items on the condemnation list for the first, second and third floors. The building was...
WATERTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit

Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Company looks to develop hydropower, recreation on Sewall’s Island

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new proposal from a renewable energy company out of New Jersey looks to develop hydropower and bring new recreational opportunities to Watertown. LinkPast Solutions has submitted an application to the federal government looking to study the feasibility of Sewall’s Island. The Black River...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy