Syracuse, NY — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Rockwood Place Monday evening. According to dispatch logs, the call came in sometime around 9:30 at night. The Fire appears to have originated in the garage. Crews were spotted with ladders leading up to the second floor of the home. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire. The cause has not been determined.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO