Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is for people who can’t live on their own without help but aren’t ready for a nursing home. “So, we’re right in the middle,” said Neva Bossard, the administrator for Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living. Residents can live in...
Crews on scene of House Fire on Onondaga Hill
Syracuse, NY — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Rockwood Place Monday evening. According to dispatch logs, the call came in sometime around 9:30 at night. The Fire appears to have originated in the garage. Crews were spotted with ladders leading up to the second floor of the home. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire. The cause has not been determined.
Deputies: Ice patch causes snowmobile sled operator to veer off trail, crash into tree
WEST TURIN- A man from out of state was taken to a local hospital Tuesday evening after wrecking his snowmobile into a tree in Lewis County, authorities say. It happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Trail C4C, near Michigan Mills Road in the town of West Turin, the Sheriff’s Office said.
State police search Lowville village police department
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
Man allegedly fired shotgun inside home with children present
FINE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of firing a shotgun inside a home during a domestic dispute. State police arrested 44-year-old Alan Facey of Fine on Monday in connection with a January 31 incident. Troopers were called to a home on State Highway 58...
Herkimer County Humane Society offers $4K reward in abandoned dog case
The humane society says Miracle was subjected to excessive breeding and was not provided veterinarian care.
Suicide bereavement support group offered
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve lost someone to suicide, there’s a group in Lewis County to offer bereavement support. Sierra Kempney and April Ritz, public health specialists, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the group. Watch their interview above. The support...
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
Person in critical condition after being hit on I-81; all lanes reopened, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Interstate 81 Tuesday morning, police said. At 8:53 a.m. police were called to Interstate 81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) for reports of a person working under a truck having been hit by another vehicle, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
Watertown building could soon see tenants again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A year-and-a-half after being condemned, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon host tenants again. According to the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement, the complex has satisfied all the items on the condemnation list for the first, second and third floors. The building was...
Police searching for suspect in burglary at Karma restaurant in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for a person of interest following a burglary at Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine in Whitestown Plaza Tuesday morning. Photos of the person were posted to the police department’s Facebook page asking for the public’s help identifying them. Around 9 a.m.,...
Police say ‘smash and grab’ suspects strike again in North Syracuse
North Syracuse Police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a burglary on Sunday, Feb 5. It happened at the Sunoco gas station store on South Bay Road at about 3 a.m. Images from store cameras show one suspect holding a garbage bag, loading it with stolen product.
Company looks to develop hydropower, recreation on Sewall’s Island
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new proposal from a renewable energy company out of New Jersey looks to develop hydropower and bring new recreational opportunities to Watertown. LinkPast Solutions has submitted an application to the federal government looking to study the feasibility of Sewall’s Island. The Black River...
Fulton teacher stole over $13k from school and unregistered weapons found inside home
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher from Fulton Junior High School has been arrested after he allegedly stole over $13,000 worth of items from the school and unregistered weapons were found inside his residence. In January, the City of Fulton Police began an investigation on a teacher who was allegedly stealing from the school, and […]
