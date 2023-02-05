ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Turnto10.com

Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire at Brockton Hospital forces evacuation of 160 patients

BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in the transformer room at Brockton Hospital prompted a massive response Tuesday. Power to the entire building had to be cut, and all 160 patients evacuated. "As we were fighting the fire on this side, we basically cut the building in half and...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a man was stabbed in the arm. The injury was not life-threatening. The man was stabbed on Washington Street, but police did not release any details about the circumstances.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Officer fires shot at armed woman later found dead in Easton home

EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts authorities are investigating after a woman died after a standoff with police in Easton on Sunday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said an Ashland resident called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. asking for a well-being check on a relative at a home on Spooner Street in Easton.
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft

(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in Exeter crash

EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island National Guard soldier was killed in a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning. State police were called to a single-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. on Route 102 south. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Richard Winkelman of Westerly, lost control while driving...
EXETER, RI
MassLive.com

Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning

A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
MEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH

COTUIT, Massachusetts – In a statement from Lt. Mark Mellyn of the Barnstable Police Department, “On Feb. 3rd at approximately 2330hrs. Richard Aliberti was involved in a single vehicle crash on Main St-Cotuit in the area of Schooner Ln. Aliberti was pronounced deceased after being transported to CCH by Cotuit FD. The Barnstable Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.” No further details regarding Friday evening’s crash were available at the time of this report. The post BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Westport man accused of stealing packages since before the holidays

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — A Westport resident is accused of stealing mail from the neighborhood he lives in and shoplifting at a local market. Westport police said they received several reports for months of mail and packages stolen from mailboxes along Cornell Road, Judges Way, and Perseverance Lane. A...
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick police launch body-worn camera program

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department launched its body-worn camera program on Tuesday. The department bought 102 Axon body-worn cameras as part of the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. They will be assigned to frontline patrol officers and sergeants, traffic officers, and two K9 officers. The department members...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect in deadly shooting of Providence landlord has bail reduced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Providence landlord was back in court on Tuesday and had his bail reduced. Rufus Watson, 36, is facing multiple felony charges connected to a deadly shooting last month on Prudence Avenue. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jennie...
PROVIDENCE, RI

