Turnto10.com
West Warwick laundromat to reopen after a fire breaks out the night before
WEST WARWICK, R.I., (WJAR) — A laundromat in West Warwick will reopen Wednesday after a fire broke out Tuesday night. “Panic, but John and I got up right away and we came here immediately and dealt with the situation," said Tumbletown 2 manager Michelle Falcone. The initial investigation shows...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
Turnto10.com
Fire at Brockton Hospital forces evacuation of 160 patients
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in the transformer room at Brockton Hospital prompted a massive response Tuesday. Power to the entire building had to be cut, and all 160 patients evacuated. "As we were fighting the fire on this side, we basically cut the building in half and...
Turnto10.com
Man at center of fatal Taunton crash accused of using 'stash house' to sell narcotics
(WJAR) — Hector Bannister-Sanchez, who was already being held without bail on charges connected to a fatal crash in Taunton, was indicted on a litany of new drug trafficking and illegal firearm offenses, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Authorities say they seized cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a man was stabbed in the arm. The injury was not life-threatening. The man was stabbed on Washington Street, but police did not release any details about the circumstances.
Police investigating fatal car crash next to Hingham Shipyard
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Hingham Shipyard Sunday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Police identify woman's body found at Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville
(WJAR) — Police have identified the woman’s body found in a pond in Burrillville over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Burrillville Police Department identified the victim as 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein of Harrisville. Her body was found in Little Round Top Pond, 20 feet from the shore on Sunday.
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
1 person dies after 2-alarm fire in Orleans, fire officials say
One person has died following a fire in Orleans on Saturday night, fire officials said Sunday.
Turnto10.com
Officer fires shot at armed woman later found dead in Easton home
EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts authorities are investigating after a woman died after a standoff with police in Easton on Sunday. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said an Ashland resident called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. asking for a well-being check on a relative at a home on Spooner Street in Easton.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft
(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in Exeter crash
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island National Guard soldier was killed in a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning. State police were called to a single-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. on Route 102 south. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Richard Winkelman of Westerly, lost control while driving...
Turnto10.com
Investigators say little about discovery of woman's body in Burrillville pond
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — Burrillville police are investigating after a body was recovered from a partially-frozen pond this weekend, an incident that neighbors told NBC 10 News is rare. Police said the woman's body was found partially submerged in the water at Little Round Top Pond. "This is a...
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning
A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
capecoddaily.com
BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH
COTUIT, Massachusetts – In a statement from Lt. Mark Mellyn of the Barnstable Police Department, “On Feb. 3rd at approximately 2330hrs. Richard Aliberti was involved in a single vehicle crash on Main St-Cotuit in the area of Schooner Ln. Aliberti was pronounced deceased after being transported to CCH by Cotuit FD. The Barnstable Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.” No further details regarding Friday evening’s crash were available at the time of this report. The post BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Turnto10.com
Westport man accused of stealing packages since before the holidays
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — A Westport resident is accused of stealing mail from the neighborhood he lives in and shoplifting at a local market. Westport police said they received several reports for months of mail and packages stolen from mailboxes along Cornell Road, Judges Way, and Perseverance Lane. A...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police launch body-worn camera program
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department launched its body-worn camera program on Tuesday. The department bought 102 Axon body-worn cameras as part of the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. They will be assigned to frontline patrol officers and sergeants, traffic officers, and two K9 officers. The department members...
Turnto10.com
Owners of Providence pizza shop hold donation drive after earthquake in Turkey, Syria
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As people in Turkey and Syria dig through devastation from Tuesday's earthquake, locals with ties to that part of the world are trying to help. “Say a prayer. It doesn’t matter which religion you are, or beliefs, just send good vibes,” said Gokhan Vural, owner of Golden Crust Pizza in Providence.
Turnto10.com
Suspect in deadly shooting of Providence landlord has bail reduced
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Providence landlord was back in court on Tuesday and had his bail reduced. Rufus Watson, 36, is facing multiple felony charges connected to a deadly shooting last month on Prudence Avenue. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jennie...
