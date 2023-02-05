Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Join Bryant & Stratton College for their Lunch and Learns happening February 15th
RICHMOND, Va. --Are you interested in furthering your career? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by to share more. Join the Richmond campus for their HCA - Virginia Careers Lunch and Learn happening February 15th at noon and 5:30pm. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.
Richmond foundation helping young men stay out of trouble open a new youth center
RICHMOND, Va. —When Ellery Lundy first started the Broken Men Foundation in 2014, his dream was to help young men with troubled past use their pain to make a positive impact on their community. Now, almost 500 graduates later, the foundation is able to continue this mission at new youth center in Richmond.
Look stellar at 62 years old with Plexaderm
RICHMOND, Va. -- Lifestyle consultant Melinda McKinsey stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on her secret for a youthful look at 62 years old. As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers can order today and receive a 14.95 trial pack and FREE SHIPPING by calling them at 1-800-925-0233, or by visiting them online at http://www.plexaderm.com.
Everywhere You Are: 100th day of school!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nancy Lee had a great time at sip and paint at the Masonic Home of Virginia. She shared the photos with us! Also, we are celebrating Robbie's 100th day of school! Lastly, Cynthia attended a graduation ball and shared a photo. Now it’s your turn. Visit our...
The Perfect Pantry, featured in R Home Magazine
RICHMOND, Va. -- R Home Magazine always covers the latest in home decor, architecture and more in Richmond. Today, Jessica visited the home of Closet Factory Designer, Georgia Kukoski who shared more on organizing a kitchen & pantry. Learn more in the current issue of R Home Magazine on newsstands...
Save the Date: Richmond Ballet presents Ma Cong's ‘Firebird' alongside George Balanchine's 'Serenade'
RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for February 17, 18 and 19. That’s when Richmond Ballet will return to Dominion Energy Center to present Firebird with Serenade. The production marks the East Coast premiere of Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong’s Firebird and will be paired with Serenade by legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Both works will be accompanied by the Richmond Symphony playing the music of Igor Stravinsky and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, respectively.
Start 2023 with a remodel from Jacuzzi Bath by MR. FIX-IT
RICHMOND, Va. -- Ready for the bathroom of your dreams? Mark Binshtok, owner of MR. FIX-IT, joined us to share more about their new offerings as our area's exclusive Jacuzzi dealer and their offerings to help you get the bathroom you desire. Take advantage of their new incentive. Enjoy zero payments and zero interest for 5 years plus 50% off installation when you upgrade your bath with Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT.!
Everywhere You Are: Congratulations, Sadeqa!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend Amanda Lynch sent in a photo of her daughter, Primrose who's been learning how to fence! Also, we shared the big news that our friend, Sadeqa Johnson's new book, "The House of Eve" was selected as part of Reese's Book Club! Lastly, Ann shared Tyson's latest adventure!
Befuddled Bourbon Popcorn
RICHMOND, Va. -- Ms. Keyshia is back in the studio to share her recipe for her Befuddled Bourbon Popcorn. Check it out!. Add butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, bourbon and salt in a small pot over medium heat. Let cook for about 4 minutes. Add vanilla extract and baking soda....
