Bozo
3d ago
No one is worth more than a military personnel serving in the armed forces today. But yet these men and women believe they are the strongest and the fastest and the wisest and yet won’t qualify for Armed forces because they believe they are better than the armed forces and they are not. They are the weakest and the slowest mind thinkers in the world.
Reply(4)
4
Cheri Traylor
3d ago
Ideally we would like to keep Burrows, Chase and Higgins. Praying the $44 million cap is enough for this to happen.
Reply(3)
5
Comments / 16