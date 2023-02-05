ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Local baby continues to defy the odds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 19

Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Fire on Woltz Avenue overnight causes $150K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Woltz Avenue in Buffalo caused around $150,000 in damages early Sunday morning, officials said. Buffalo fire responded to the blaze at 154 Woltz Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The fire was said to have started on the second floor of the residence. Two people are being assisted by […]
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Fox 19

Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
CINCINNATI, OH
2 On Your Side

Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One person hurt following Lockport shooting

Correction: A previous headline in this story said that the shooting occurred in Niagara Falls. LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Sunday. The shooting occurred sometime Sunday afternoon. News 4 is […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing during burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for a fatal stabbing that took place during a house burglary, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Caleb Grooms, 21, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2022 to one count of first-degree murder, the highest charge against him. […]
BUFFALO, NY

