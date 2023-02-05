Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Go Red For Women: Niagara Falls woman shares her heart-stopping surgery story
Hours after the story of Kim Pegula's cardiac arrest was circulating, the American Heart Association was hosting its annual Go Red for Women luncheon in at the Reikart House in Amherst.
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
Local baby continues to defy the odds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
Fox 19
Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
Fire on Woltz Avenue overnight causes $150K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Woltz Avenue in Buffalo caused around $150,000 in damages early Sunday morning, officials said. Buffalo fire responded to the blaze at 154 Woltz Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The fire was said to have started on the second floor of the residence. Two people are being assisted by […]
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton to permanently close
General Manager Leisel Volski said the construction project near Main Street and McKinley Avenue a few years ago severely impacted their business and also played a factor in the decision to close.
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
Fox 19
Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
One person hurt following Lockport shooting
Correction: A previous headline in this story said that the shooting occurred in Niagara Falls. LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Sunday. The shooting occurred sometime Sunday afternoon. News 4 is […]
WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
Niagara professor, Grand Island resident set to appear on Jeopardy!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara professor is set to appear on Jeopardy! later this week. Dr. Carolyn Shivers is set to compete to be the next champion. She is an associate professor in Niagara’s psychology department, having joined last fall. She has made it her mission to learn more about people with disabilities and […]
Earthquake expert says Buffalo quake too small to cause major damage
U.B. professor discusses earthquake size, differences from Turkey's recent quake, and more.
Buffalo, New York, area is hit with the strongest earthquake in 40 years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, with a depth of 1.86 miles, around 6:15 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz...
The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo
Your reports help officials with scientific tracking
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing during burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for a fatal stabbing that took place during a house burglary, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Caleb Grooms, 21, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2022 to one count of first-degree murder, the highest charge against him. […]
Who is Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief?
Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the force and serves on the SWAT team and patrol division.
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
Comments / 1