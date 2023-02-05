Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Bryant visits Albany (NY) following Drumgoole's 27-point showing
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 27 points in Albany (NY)'s 87-68 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Great Danes have gone 3-5 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500. The Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents....
Abmas leads Oral Roberts against St. Thomas after 21-point game
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 85-57 win against the UMKC Kangaroos. The Tommies have gone 10-1 at home. St. Thomas averages 74.4 points...
Pacific visits Portland after Robertson's 35-point game
Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland's 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves. The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7-...
