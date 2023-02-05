ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Porterville Recorder

Denver visits Norman and North Dakota

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota's 86-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota ranks fifth...
DENVER, CO
Pacific visits Portland after Robertson's 35-point game

Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland's 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves. The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7-...
PORTLAND, OR
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
COLORADO STATE

