Villanova, PA

Porterville Recorder

Michigan hosts Nebraska following Tominaga's 30-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -11.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the Michigan Wolverines after Keisei Tominaga scored 30 points in Nebraska's 72-63 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Wolverines have gone 9-3 in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nelson leads North Dakota State against Omaha after 27-point game

Omaha Mavericks (7-18, 3-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (9-15, 6-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Grant Nelson scored 27 points in North Dakota State's 90-85 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Bison are 5-4 in home games. North Dakota...
OMAHA, NE
Phelps leads SMU against Temple after 23-point showing

Temple Owls (14-10, 8-3 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (8-16, 3-8 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -2.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Temple Owls after Zhuric Phelps scored 23 points in SMU's 77-72 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Mustangs have gone 5-7 at home. SMU is...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX

