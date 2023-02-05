ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Porterville Recorder

UNLV visits Wyoming following Maldonado's 34-point performance

UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -2.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the UNLV Rebels after Hunter Maldonado scored 34 points in Wyoming's 84-64 loss to the San Jose State Spartans. The Cowboys have gone 6-5 at home. Wyoming...
LARAMIE, WY
Porterville Recorder

No. 25 San Diego State visits Ashworth and Utah State

San Diego State Aztecs (18-5, 9-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-5, 8-3 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs after Steven Ashworth scored 26 points in Utah State's 88-79 win over the Colorado State Rams. The Aggies have gone 11-1 at home. Utah...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Final Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (7)20-1701. 2. Mount Si20-2602. 3. Curtis21-3593.
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Final Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points. Others receiving votes: Maine South 4. Mother McAuley 1. Lyons 1. Others receiving votes: Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Quincy Notre Dame (11)28-11101. 2. Petersburg PORTA26-0892. 3. Byron28-2834.
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Pebble Beach Golf

Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought. Justin Rose is a PGA Tour winner again after four years. Rose made short work on a short Monday with three birdies in four holes. That sent him to a 66 and a three-shot victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Rose had not won since Torrey Pines four years ago. Now he's headed to the Masters again. The tournament was delayed to a Monday finish because of high wind on Saturday. Rose benefited from that stoppage of play. And he was helped by hardly any wind over the final nine holes he played Monday. Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu finished second.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

Blustery, cold storm adds to California's big snowpack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday. Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise. For a time on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

