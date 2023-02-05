ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

South Florida Football Combine features plenty of talent

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Early morning rain showers didn’t dampen the afternoon festivities Sunday at the Larry Blustein South Florida Combine Series presented by Bleechr at Ives Estates Park. More than 100 high school football players from South Florida tested their skills at the four-hour event on the ...
TAMPA, FL
cranberryeagle.com

He’s still got game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Turning 75 in June, Chicora resident Mike Callihan likes to spend his winters in Florida. But not resting, exactly. Playing — as in softball. Callihan is in his first season playing in the Kids and Kubs league, a seniors softball circuit based in St. Petersburg. The league is in its 93rd year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Meier scores in OT, Sharks beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. — Timo Meier scored his second goal of the game and 30th this season 2:19 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended Tampa Bay's 12-game winning streak at home,...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine

Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County pair take pickleball by storm

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Once college sweethearts, now, Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge are a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional pickleball. "It's honestly been a wild ride," said Fudge. DeHeart, a Jesuit High School grad, and Fudge met as members of the University of Illinois...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lightning to host community events honoring Black History Month

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will have a series of events in the local area to honor Black History Month. In some of these events, the Bolts will showcase interactive exhibits to the Tampa Bay area showing the contribution of Black players, coaches and leaders within the sport of hockey, the team said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

City Honors MLK Parade Award Winners

City officials on Monday morning recognized the award winners from Lakeland’s 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which was held Jan. 23:. Best Decorated Vehicle – Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Best Flatbed with Trailer – Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church. Best Professional Float –...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities

TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The Best Chicken Wing Spots in Tampa, according to our readers

Tampa has some phenomenal spots for chicken wings. We put out a call to our readers to let us know their favorite spots for wings in the city. There were some clear favorites, and the voting left us salivating. Below you’ll find the top wing spots in Tampa in order of the number of votes they received. For this list, we’re including the top 7 spots submitted to us. Don’t see your favorite Tampa wing spot listed? Let us know your favorite via email. We want to experience as many great Tampa restaurants as we can.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

When is Serengeti Flyer opening at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. — The world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride, the Serengeti Flyer, has its official opening date, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Wednesday. The new attraction is set to take riders to new heights starting Feb. 27, the theme park said in a news release. However, if you're a Pass Holder, you can get even earlier access to the attraction, with rides starting on Feb. 24.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy