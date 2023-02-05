Read full article on original website
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa PeacocksModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Puisis finds new home, key role at USF
Having a great three-point shooter on your team can be a game-changer. For the USF Bulls, they’ve found that in Sammie Puisis.
South Florida Football Combine features plenty of talent
MIAMI, FLORIDA – Early morning rain showers didn’t dampen the afternoon festivities Sunday at the Larry Blustein South Florida Combine Series presented by Bleechr at Ives Estates Park. More than 100 high school football players from South Florida tested their skills at the four-hour event on the ...
cranberryeagle.com
He’s still got game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Turning 75 in June, Chicora resident Mike Callihan likes to spend his winters in Florida. But not resting, exactly. Playing — as in softball. Callihan is in his first season playing in the Kids and Kubs league, a seniors softball circuit based in St. Petersburg. The league is in its 93rd year.
Tkachuk's 5-point night leads Panthers over Lightning 7-1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Two days after being named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game on home ice, Matthew Tkachuk had a five-point night with two goals as the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Monday night. Tkachuk, who was also named NHL First Star of the...
Rays announce $10 tickets for all home games this season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Calling all Tampa Bay sports fans!. Looking to attend affordable professional sporting events? Well, you're in luck because the Tampa Bay Rays have got you covered. The Rays announced Tuesday that all regular-season home games this year will have $10 tickets available in the team's...
Meier scores in OT, Sharks beat Lightning 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. — Timo Meier scored his second goal of the game and 30th this season 2:19 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended Tampa Bay's 12-game winning streak at home,...
Tampa native to take part in Super Bowl LVII flyover during national anthem
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover – with a Tampa native helping out. Lt. Saree Moreno is one of those supporting the flyover as a member of Strike Fighter Squadron 122. "The flyover formation...
995qyk.com
Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine
Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County pair take pickleball by storm
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Once college sweethearts, now, Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge are a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional pickleball. "It's honestly been a wild ride," said Fudge. DeHeart, a Jesuit High School grad, and Fudge met as members of the University of Illinois...
10 Tampa Bay
Lightning to host community events honoring Black History Month
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will have a series of events in the local area to honor Black History Month. In some of these events, the Bolts will showcase interactive exhibits to the Tampa Bay area showing the contribution of Black players, coaches and leaders within the sport of hockey, the team said in a news release.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
Great Day Live wants to send you to the Florida State Fair!
TAMPA, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win [1] “Family 4-Pack” of Four [4] admission tickets to the Florida State Fair, February 9-20, 2023, 11:00am to 9:00pm at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize: $150)
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
City Honors MLK Parade Award Winners
City officials on Monday morning recognized the award winners from Lakeland’s 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which was held Jan. 23:. Best Decorated Vehicle – Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Best Flatbed with Trailer – Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church. Best Professional Float –...
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
USF students demand police reform at vigil for Tyre Nichols
TAMPA, Fla. — Students at USF’s Tampa campus are more than 800 miles away from Memphis, but on Wednesday night, they gathered to remember Tyre Nichols and call for nationwide changes in policing. “I feel like the police now-a-days aren’t really a sign of safety,” USF student Yuki...
Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities
TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
thatssotampa.com
The Best Chicken Wing Spots in Tampa, according to our readers
Tampa has some phenomenal spots for chicken wings. We put out a call to our readers to let us know their favorite spots for wings in the city. There were some clear favorites, and the voting left us salivating. Below you’ll find the top wing spots in Tampa in order of the number of votes they received. For this list, we’re including the top 7 spots submitted to us. Don’t see your favorite Tampa wing spot listed? Let us know your favorite via email. We want to experience as many great Tampa restaurants as we can.
18-year-old wins $48M on first-ever lottery ticket purchase
An 18-year-old woman has made history by winning $48 million after buying a lottery ticket for the first time.
When is Serengeti Flyer opening at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay?
TAMPA, Fla. — The world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride, the Serengeti Flyer, has its official opening date, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Wednesday. The new attraction is set to take riders to new heights starting Feb. 27, the theme park said in a news release. However, if you're a Pass Holder, you can get even earlier access to the attraction, with rides starting on Feb. 24.
10 Tampa Bay
