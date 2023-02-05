ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: High school basketball player shatters backboard

WAUKEE, Iowa — A high school basketball player in Iowa shattered one of the backboards on the hoop during a game Friday night in Waukee. In the video above, you can see player Vance Peiffer jump to the rim. When the ball goes through the hoop, the board shatters.
