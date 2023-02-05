Gallus win Tag Team titles at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Gallus won the titles for the first time at Saturday's Vengeance Day event.

The Gallus boys are the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeated champions The New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Chase U to win the titles for the first time at Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day event. The finish of the match had Xavier Woods go for a rope walk springboard DDT, but instead was grabbed as Gallus connected with a high low, with Coffey pinning Woods to win the NXT Tag Team titles for the first time.

The New Day ends their run with the titles after 56 days. They had defeated Pretty Deadly for the titles at NXT Deadline back on December 10.

In the weeks after Deadline, Pretty Deadly had attempted to get a rematch for the titles. The New Day eventually agreed to a title match after both Pretty Deadly and the returning Gallus demanded a tag team title match. Chase U were added to the four-way match after they defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade and The Dyad in a three-way match on this week’s NXT.