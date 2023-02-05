ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
‘Is this a must-win game? | Eagles’ Jalen Hurts answers the craziest questions on Super Bowl Opening Night

PHOENIX – All season, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has stayed calm under pressure and remained focus on the job to be done. His unflappable nature has served him well: He is 14-1 as a starter, an MVP candidate, a guy headed for a new contract that will pay him between $40 million and $50 million a year, and — oh, yeah — the starting quarterback for the NFC champions in Super Bowl LVII.
