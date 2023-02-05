Read full article on original website
Pen Argyl girls basketball beats Bangor for 11th straight win as Morro piles up 30 points
The first quarter was a sign of things to come for Pen Argyl senior guard/forward Jill Morro on Tuesday night. Morro scored all 11 of the Green Knights’ points in the opening quarter and then kept up the offensive success throughout the road game against rival Bangor. The senior...
Battered not beaten: Depleted Saucon Valley wrestlers edge Bishop McDevitt in PIAA prelims
The preliminary round of the PIAA wrestling team tournament is usually no more than a formality for the District 11 runner-up in both Classes 2A and 3A. Saucon Valley, the defending 2A team state champions, found itself precariously close to missing out on reaching the first round of states on Monday night.
Hernandez scores 22 points to lead Bethlehem Catholic girls basketball past Nazareth
Bethlehem Catholic junior guard Cici Hernandez didn’t waste much time getting in the scorebook on Monday night against Nazareth. Hernandez scored 15 seconds into the game and that was just a sign of things to come in the regular-season finale for both teams. The junior tallied 17 points in...
Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with one of these Lehigh Valley game-day events
You might be a nervous wreck on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super LVII, and that’s understandable, but if you’re looking for a way to settle down a bit, the Lehigh Valley has you covered. From a 10k run to hot...
Eagles superfan Kevin Hart: I paid 8 figures for an actual eagle and named it Jalen Hurts
Kevin Hart has a new pet. The comedian and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan claims he paid $16.5 million for an eagle - and named it after MVP finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hart talks about it in a video shared on Instagram. Here’s...
Super Bowl 2023: Here are 3 observations from Eagles’ Wednesday practice report
PHOENIX – After days of going through a circus-like atmosphere of crazy antics and team photos, the Eagles got back to practice Wednesday, running around on the practice fields of the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe, Ariz. to prepare for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eagles’ Darius Slay hopes the ‘C’ he wears into the Super Bowl eventually stands for champion
PHOENIX — Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is in his 10th season in the NFL, and has earned a slew of honors while bring recognized as one of the top defensive backs — an AP All-Pro and NFLPA All-Pro selection this season, he also has been named to five Pro Bowl teams.
Eagles remain mum on indicted rookie Josh Sills ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles remain tight-lipped regarding the indictment of rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills. Following last week’s announcement by the Ohio Attorney General, the Eagles released a statement:. The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and...
Why Eagles’ Nick Sirianni won’t talk to his family when they arrive at Super Bowl
PHOENIX – Nick Sirianni has harped on the message throughout the Eagles’ playoff run: Stick to your routine. And as the coach gets ready for Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs on Sunday, he revealed Tuesday just how serious he is about sticking to what got the Eagles here.
NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown tries to shed ‘diva’ label ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX – A.J. Brown came to the Eagles with a bit of a reputation. And don’t just take our word for it. Back in April, when he was embroiled in a contract dispute with the Titans before they traded him to Philly, he tweeted about the fans’ perception of him.
‘Is this a must-win game? | Eagles’ Jalen Hurts answers the craziest questions on Super Bowl Opening Night
PHOENIX – All season, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has stayed calm under pressure and remained focus on the job to be done. His unflappable nature has served him well: He is 14-1 as a starter, an MVP candidate, a guy headed for a new contract that will pay him between $40 million and $50 million a year, and — oh, yeah — the starting quarterback for the NFC champions in Super Bowl LVII.
Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie was ‘obsessed’ Patriots fan
The Philadelphia Eagles will soon take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. And Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is reminiscing on his history as an NFL fan. Turns out, the producer was loyal to New England until he took ownership of the Birds. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Peeps and beer at stake in Super Bowl bet between Pennsylvania and Missouri chambers
Here’s one Super Bowl bet with a pretty sweet pot. When the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, their states’ respective chambers of commerce will have Pennsylvania and Missouri staples on the line in a friendly wager.
Former NFL player finding rebirth for denim company at Lehigh Valley Mall
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from Chrystols Shoetique owner Chrystol Warde. It didn’t take too long for former NFL player Andre Williams to find a new retail space for his denim company. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Here are the best moments of Chiefs’ Travis Kelce talking about Eagles’ Jason Kelce
PHOENIX – Super Bowl LVII has become a family affair, something that was on full display Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night being held at the Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. Eagles center Jason Kelce has always thought about playing against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Is Super Bowl rigged? Eagles’ A.J. Brown tries to duck conspiracy theory
A lot of silly things are discussed during Opening Night at the Super Bowl. One of them making the rounds this year is the conspiracy theory that NFL games are rigged. Scripted, to be exact. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So of course, someone had to bring...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Bethlehem crash, cops say
A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Tuesday night near the border between Bethlehem and Freemansburg, city police said. The crash at about 6:07 p.m. involved a single vehicle and a man on Pembroke Road near Livingston Street, in front of the Friendly Food Mart, police Capt. Nicholas Lechman said.
Dog found starving on the streets of Philadelphia getting help from N.J. vet, Pa. shelter
Pandora, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, was abandoned on the streets of Philadelphia. The starving dog was found by a man who tried to feed her. When she wouldn’t take the food, he brought her to a shelter. Too weak to move or stand, Pandora was taken in last...
Boy, 9, missing in Bethlehem is found, police say (UPDATE)
Bethlehem police Tuesday night asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy from West Bethlehem, then said he’d been found. The boy is diagnosed with autism, police said in requesting assistance via the department’s Facebook page. Police had asked anyone with information on his...
