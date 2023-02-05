ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Is this a must-win game? | Eagles’ Jalen Hurts answers the craziest questions on Super Bowl Opening Night

PHOENIX – All season, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has stayed calm under pressure and remained focus on the job to be done. His unflappable nature has served him well: He is 14-1 as a starter, an MVP candidate, a guy headed for a new contract that will pay him between $40 million and $50 million a year, and — oh, yeah — the starting quarterback for the NFC champions in Super Bowl LVII.
NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store

Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
