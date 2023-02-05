ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBA world reacts to Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers suspensions

By Michael Dixon
 3 days ago
On Friday ejections, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers were the central figures in a brawl that resulted in five ejections. On Saturday, they found out what their punishments would be.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that both men will be suspended for multiple games.

“Orlando’s Mo Bamba has been suspended four games and Minnesota’s Austin Rivers has been suspended three games for their altercation Friday,” Charania tweeted .

The fight happened away from the play. Rivers approached the Orlando bench and quickly ended up tangled with Bamba , who was not active in the game at the time.

Both were quickly ejected and sent to the locker rooms. In an ultimate sign of the times, the beef continued after the game — on Instagram .

The suspensions drew several reactions from basketball fans.

There was also confusion about how Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who had started a fight a day before the Bamba-Rivers altercation with a low blow on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, was suspended for fewer games than either Bamba or Rivers.

Orlando’s next game is on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Magic will then return home for games against the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Minnesota, meanwhile, will be home against the Nuggets on Sunday. The Timberwolves will then be in Denver on Tuesday and on the road against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

