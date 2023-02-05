Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
‘It’s a lifelong sport’ Asheville Youth Rowing Association makes mark in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Youth Rowing Association continues to provide athletic opportunities for students in grades 6th-12 across Western North Carolina. “In this sport, there are no stars, it isn’t as if one person is going to make the boat go faster,” said Head Coach Jack Gartner.
WLOS.com
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com
Enrollment for Asheville City Schools open from Feb. 6 - March 13
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Feb. 6 marks the first day of online open enrollment for students and families of the Asheville City Schools district. The enrollment period continues until March 13. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to be considered for...
WLOS.com
More dynamite found at Barnardsville property
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
WLOS.com
Jackson County does not have a middle school -- but there is a push to change that
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools is just one of a half a dozen districts in North Carolina that does not have a formal middle school. But there's movement to change that, as leaders argue a middle school would bring more quality teaching to students. Superintendent Dr....
WLOS.com
Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet
MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
WLOS.com
Jury begins deliberating in Candler woman's murder trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the murder trial of a Buncombe County woman whose deadly argument with her boyfriend was caught on camera. Shannon Daves is accused of shooting her boyfriend, Michael Evans in their Candler home in December 2020. The shooting was caught on video by a dog surveillance camera.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County, school officials from across WNC get electric bus demo
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Electric buses rolled into Buncombe County on Tuesday, and school leaders from across the area were treated to a demonstration that could inspire a shift in transportation options. School officials were able to compare an electric bus with a traditional diesel bus. One con...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County approves Black Legacy Month proclamation, honoring past, present, future
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has taken another step toward honoring Black culture in the region's past, present and future. During the county commissioner's Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation for Black Legacy Month, marking "a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of Black and African American people, to raise awareness about our shared history, to recognize the truth that must come before reconciliation, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Black and African American people have made to our community and our nation."
WLOS.com
Turning old hospital into senior housing not financially feasible, Franklin mayor says
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A study has found it is not feasible to convert the old Angel Medical Center building in Franklin into affordable housing for seniors. The study was presented to town council members Monday night. It found the project would cost much more than anticipated. "The feasibility...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County interviews for water outage review committee
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials continued to interview residents vying for a seat on an independent review committee set to review the water outages that impacted thousands. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Asheville City Council appointed seven people to the committee. Two weeks later, on Feb....
WLOS.com
South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
WLOS.com
Patient advocate group calls for more price transparency from hospitals following report
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report from Patient Rights Advocate suggests that only 55% of North Carolina hospitals are fully in compliance with the federal hospital price transparency rule. The law went into effect in January 2021 and is enforced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS)....
WLOS.com
Volunteers plant trees at Brittain Creek to preserve aquatic habitats, prevent erosion
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 20 volunteers gathered at Hendersonville's Brittain Creek on Tuesday morning for a live staking event. The goal is to improve water quality and prevent erosion. Live staking is the process of planting tree-cuttings along creek beds during the dormant months -- November through March....
WLOS.com
Man accused of murdering mother by 'striking her multiple times using a table leg'
TAYLORS, S.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway after a South Carolina man is accused of killing his mother by striking her multiple times. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a woman was killed some time between Feb. 3-6, 2023 at Hickory Ridge Apartments. Around 5:45 a.m. on...
WLOS.com
More collaboration needed to help homeless people in Asheville, strategist says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There have been new developments in Asheville's work to assist homeless people. Asheville homeless strategy division manager Emily Ball recently presented the findings from a report to the city's Homeless Coalition. That report was put together by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Ball says...
WLOS.com
Haywood County commissioners unanimously approve grant for COVID vaccine efforts
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After much discussion in the community, one county commission in Western North Carolina will be accepting tens of thousands of dollars in grant money for COVID-19 vaccination efforts. After having previously put the grant money on hold due to concerns from some community members,...
WLOS.com
BOOM! Bomb squad disposes of decades-old dynamite found in Barnardsville barn
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the Barnardsville community late Saturday evening after a call about what looked like decaying dynamite. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office called the bomb squad after someone cleaning out a barn found what was believed to be explosives,...
WLOS.com
'Careless & reckless:' Mother urges safety precautions after bullet strikes kids' bedroom
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview Sunday. “I mean, we moved the Barbie house out of course and we weren’t allowed to touch anything until the officers left,” said Hannah Blankenship.
