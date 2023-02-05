ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WLOS.com

Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com

Enrollment for Asheville City Schools open from Feb. 6 - March 13

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Feb. 6 marks the first day of online open enrollment for students and families of the Asheville City Schools district. The enrollment period continues until March 13. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to be considered for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

More dynamite found at Barnardsville property

BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
BARNARDSVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet

MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
MONTREAT, NC
WLOS.com

Jury begins deliberating in Candler woman's murder trial

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the murder trial of a Buncombe County woman whose deadly argument with her boyfriend was caught on camera. Shannon Daves is accused of shooting her boyfriend, Michael Evans in their Candler home in December 2020. The shooting was caught on video by a dog surveillance camera.
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County approves Black Legacy Month proclamation, honoring past, present, future

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has taken another step toward honoring Black culture in the region's past, present and future. During the county commissioner's Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation for Black Legacy Month, marking "a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of Black and African American people, to raise awareness about our shared history, to recognize the truth that must come before reconciliation, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Black and African American people have made to our community and our nation."
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
FAIRVIEW, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County interviews for water outage review committee

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials continued to interview residents vying for a seat on an independent review committee set to review the water outages that impacted thousands. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Asheville City Council appointed seven people to the committee. Two weeks later, on Feb....
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

More collaboration needed to help homeless people in Asheville, strategist says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There have been new developments in Asheville's work to assist homeless people. Asheville homeless strategy division manager Emily Ball recently presented the findings from a report to the city's Homeless Coalition. That report was put together by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Ball says...
ASHEVILLE, NC

