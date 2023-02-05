Read full article on original website
Shaw will not continue as Palmetto football coach
Doug Shaw told 7 News Sports Monday that he will end his decade-long run as Palmetto High head football coach. He’ll remain on the Anderson County schools’ athletic director until the end of the school year and beyond that is ‘undecided.’ The Mustang’s posted a 2-8 record this past season. Shaw’s best teams were in […]
Swinney 'excited' to add former Clemson standout to staff
Clemson has brought back a familiar name to help in an off-field role next season. Da’Quan Bowers, a former All-American for the Tigers, has returned to Clemson to serve in the role of defensive player (...)
WYFF4.com
Area high school football teams hire new head coaches
Two Upstate high school football teams introduced new head coaches on Tuesday. At Landrum, the Cardinals hired longtime Broome assistant Brent Bridges away from his alma mater, where he'd spent the past 11 seasons, most recently, as offensive coordinator. Bridges, a fromer Centurions quarterback, oversaw a high-scoring attack in 2022 that averaged 31 points a game.
WLOS.com
‘It’s a lifelong sport’ Asheville Youth Rowing Association makes mark in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Youth Rowing Association continues to provide athletic opportunities for students in grades 6th-12 across Western North Carolina. “In this sport, there are no stars, it isn’t as if one person is going to make the boat go faster,” said Head Coach Jack Gartner.
kiss951.com
One South Carolina College Town Ranks in the Best for Football Fans
As the big game slowly approaches, we wonder about the best cities that are the best for football fans. When it comes to tailgating and enjoying a game, we always want to be around the people that have the most fun. It’s about more than just wearing your team’s jersey, but cheering them on from the stands to the parking lot to the couch on game day.
WLOS.com
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
constructiondive.com
Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office
Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man sets up watering hole, cameras to capture wildlife in backyard
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — As our region continues to grow, wildlife in our own backyard has to adapt. Hendersonville resident Tom Brass set up a watering hole and cameras in his moss-carpeted backyard when he realized bobcats, coyotes and bears regularly make their way through the neighborhood. "They don't want...
FOX Carolina
Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney
Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney
South Carolina Woman Thought Husband's Winning Lottery Ticket Was Fake
"When she saw it, she thought it was a fake," said the lucky winner.
FOX Carolina
Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
Lanes reopen after crashes on I-85N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lanes have reopened following two crashes that blocked the northbound lane on Interstate 85 in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the first crash occurred at exit 46 and it has injuries. The second happened at 8:15 a.m. near exit 54 between an SUV and a pickup truck. […]
WLOS.com
Jackson County does not have a middle school -- but there is a push to change that
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools is just one of a half a dozen districts in North Carolina that does not have a formal middle school. But there's movement to change that, as leaders argue a middle school would bring more quality teaching to students. Superintendent Dr....
WLOS.com
Enrollment for Asheville City Schools open from Feb. 6 - March 13
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Feb. 6 marks the first day of online open enrollment for students and families of the Asheville City Schools district. The enrollment period continues until March 13. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to be considered for...
1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
FOX Carolina
Upstate teen charged in shooting
Upstate teen charged in shooting

Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville.
wspa.com
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
