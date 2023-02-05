ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

WLOS.com

Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com

Enrollment for Asheville City Schools open from Feb. 6 - March 13

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Feb. 6 marks the first day of online open enrollment for students and families of the Asheville City Schools district. The enrollment period continues until March 13. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to be considered for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet

MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
MONTREAT, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect says the first-degree murder charges against him were not surprising to her. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. Bolden’s ex, Brittney Bowers, says he has a history of violence towards women.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

For the first time this year, gas prices see a drop across the region

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 17.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County approves Black Legacy Month proclamation, honoring past, present, future

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has taken another step toward honoring Black culture in the region's past, present and future. During the county commissioner's Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation for Black Legacy Month, marking "a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of Black and African American people, to raise awareness about our shared history, to recognize the truth that must come before reconciliation, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Black and African American people have made to our community and our nation."
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
WLOS.com

Woman found dead day after officials discover her vehicle on fire

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Western North Carolina after a woman was found dead a day after her vehicle caught fire on a roadway. The Graham County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Tatham Gap Road in the evening hours of Saturday, Feb. 4. In a press release the sheriff's office says the scene was secured to allow for a "more thorough investigation during the daylight hours."
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
WLOS.com

Buncombe County interviews for water outage review committee

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials continued to interview residents vying for a seat on an independent review committee set to review the water outages that impacted thousands. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Asheville City Council appointed seven people to the committee. Two weeks later, on Feb....
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

