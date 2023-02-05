Read full article on original website
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
Enrollment for Asheville City Schools open from Feb. 6 - March 13
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Feb. 6 marks the first day of online open enrollment for students and families of the Asheville City Schools district. The enrollment period continues until March 13. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to be considered for...
Sunday brunch serves as time for fun, friendship and community during Black History Month
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Black History Month provides an opportunity and space for communities to come together and celebrate. Fun, friendship and community were the goals of Sunday's brunch hosted by Black Wall Street AVL. The event aimed to be a time and place for people to meet and...
Buncombe County, school officials from across WNC get electric bus demo
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Electric buses rolled into Buncombe County on Tuesday, and school leaders from across the area were treated to a demonstration that could inspire a shift in transportation options. School officials were able to compare an electric bus with a traditional diesel bus. One con...
Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet
MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect says the first-degree murder charges against him were not surprising to her. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. Bolden’s ex, Brittney Bowers, says he has a history of violence towards women.
Henderson County wants state to make board of education candidates list party affiliation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County continues on its path toward making school board races partisan. Commissioners approved a resolution Monday night supporting the identification of party affiliation by candidates running for school board seats. But not everyone is on board with the decision. The League of Women Voters...
Turning old hospital into senior housing not financially feasible, Franklin mayor says
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A study has found it is not feasible to convert the old Angel Medical Center building in Franklin into affordable housing for seniors. The study was presented to town council members Monday night. It found the project would cost much more than anticipated. "The feasibility...
South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
Patient advocate group calls for more price transparency from hospitals following report
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report from Patient Rights Advocate suggests that only 55% of North Carolina hospitals are fully in compliance with the federal hospital price transparency rule. The law went into effect in January 2021 and is enforced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS)....
For the first time this year, gas prices see a drop across the region
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 17.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
Buncombe County approves Black Legacy Month proclamation, honoring past, present, future
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has taken another step toward honoring Black culture in the region's past, present and future. During the county commissioner's Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation for Black Legacy Month, marking "a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of Black and African American people, to raise awareness about our shared history, to recognize the truth that must come before reconciliation, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Black and African American people have made to our community and our nation."
'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
Haywood County commissioners unanimously approve grant for COVID vaccine efforts
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After much discussion in the community, one county commission in Western North Carolina will be accepting tens of thousands of dollars in grant money for COVID-19 vaccination efforts. After having previously put the grant money on hold due to concerns from some community members,...
Sheriff honors student who provided lifesaving first aid in fatal crash involving 3 teens
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Sheriff's Office honored a local high school student last week with a Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions on Dec. 8, 2022, when he witnessed a fatal car crash in Henderson County that involved three teenagers and immediately stopped to help. Dominic...
Woman found dead day after officials discover her vehicle on fire
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Western North Carolina after a woman was found dead a day after her vehicle caught fire on a roadway. The Graham County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Tatham Gap Road in the evening hours of Saturday, Feb. 4. In a press release the sheriff's office says the scene was secured to allow for a "more thorough investigation during the daylight hours."
Volunteers plant trees at Brittain Creek to preserve aquatic habitats, prevent erosion
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 20 volunteers gathered at Hendersonville's Brittain Creek on Tuesday morning for a live staking event. The goal is to improve water quality and prevent erosion. Live staking is the process of planting tree-cuttings along creek beds during the dormant months -- November through March....
Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
State, local leaders react after county's biggest renter stops accepting rental assistance
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s largest renter has made a significant decision that could affect whether vulnerable residents will have access to affordable housing. Hawthorne Residential Properties owns and rents more apartments in Buncombe County than any other landlord. Until recently, they did accept rental assistance...
Buncombe County interviews for water outage review committee
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials continued to interview residents vying for a seat on an independent review committee set to review the water outages that impacted thousands. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Asheville City Council appointed seven people to the committee. Two weeks later, on Feb....
