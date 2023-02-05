Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
50th Annual Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up at Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his cousin.
nbc16.com
Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort
BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
nbc16.com
Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
nbc16.com
The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
nbc16.com
Oregon tree nurseries receive $4M in grants to help produce seedlings
SALEM, Ore. — Seven tree nurseries in Lane and Marion counties are among the ten Oregon nurseries that will receive $4.4 million in grant funds from the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) to help increase their ability to produced seedlings. The Oregon Department of Forestry made the announcement in...
nbc16.com
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
nbc16.com
Springfield street repairs completed 3 years ahead of schedule, city says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield’s street repair efforts funded by general obligation (GO) Bond Measure 20-296 have been completed three years ahead of schedule, the City said in a news release Wednesday. The final project was completed this past summer. A section of Centennial Boulevard, from Aspen Street to...
nbc16.com
Police: 'Icy road conditions and speed' factors in crash that killed Oregon man
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Around 6 a.m. Wednesday ( Feb. 8), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver GMC Canyon driven by Michael L. Stalford, 40, of Foster, Oregon, was westbound on Hwy...
nbc16.com
Roseburg schools hosting community engagement event
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg School District invites community members to the first-ever Winter Gathering event scheduled for Feb. 28 at Roseburg High School. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the RHS Student Center. The goal of the event is to provide families, students, school...
nbc16.com
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
nbc16.com
Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
nbc16.com
SMART Reading returns to in-person volunteering at Glide Elementary
GLIDE, Ore. — After two years of providing virtual reading support, children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading has reopened in-person reading programs at Douglas County elementary schools and Head Starts, including at Glide Elementary, the organization said Monday in a news release. "Volunteers are reading one-on-one with kindergarten and...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
nbc16.com
K-9 'Maz' is Corvallis Police Department's newest member
Meet the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department, "Maz," the 18-month old Dutch Shepard!. Mazikeen and her handler, Officer Caleb Wiscock, completed an intensive four week training course earning certification through the Oregon Police Canine Association, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
nbc16.com
Tom Di Liberto touts teaching experience in bid for 4J School Board
EUGENE, Ore. — Tom Di Liberto thinks there is something notably missing on the 4J School Board: teaching experience. On Monday, Di Liberto filed his candidacy for Position 1 on the board in the May 16 election. He has 31 years of teaching experience, all at Monroe Middle School in the 4J district.
nbc16.com
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
nbc16.com
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
nbc16.com
Construction companies offer different opinions to Eugene's natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban it. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would pass and fully supports the decision. "I...
nbc16.com
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
nbc16.com
Police: Robbery at Everyone's Market placed nearby schools on lockout
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they received a call around 12:32 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, with report of a robbery and menacing with a gun at Everyone's Market on Echo Hollow Road. EPD says call details indicated that the gun was wrestled away from the suspect, officials say that...
