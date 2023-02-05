ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
FLORENCE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon tree nurseries receive $4M in grants to help produce seedlings

SALEM, Ore. — Seven tree nurseries in Lane and Marion counties are among the ten Oregon nurseries that will receive $4.4 million in grant funds from the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) to help increase their ability to produced seedlings. The Oregon Department of Forestry made the announcement in...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg schools hosting community engagement event

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg School District invites community members to the first-ever Winter Gathering event scheduled for Feb. 28 at Roseburg High School. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the RHS Student Center. The goal of the event is to provide families, students, school...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

SMART Reading returns to in-person volunteering at Glide Elementary

GLIDE, Ore. — After two years of providing virtual reading support, children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading has reopened in-person reading programs at Douglas County elementary schools and Head Starts, including at Glide Elementary, the organization said Monday in a news release. "Volunteers are reading one-on-one with kindergarten and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

K-9 'Maz' is Corvallis Police Department's newest member

Meet the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department, "Maz," the 18-month old Dutch Shepard!. Mazikeen and her handler, Officer Caleb Wiscock, completed an intensive four week training course earning certification through the Oregon Police Canine Association, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Tom Di Liberto touts teaching experience in bid for 4J School Board

EUGENE, Ore. — Tom Di Liberto thinks there is something notably missing on the 4J School Board: teaching experience. On Monday, Di Liberto filed his candidacy for Position 1 on the board in the May 16 election. He has 31 years of teaching experience, all at Monroe Middle School in the 4J district.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Robbery at Everyone's Market placed nearby schools on lockout

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they received a call around 12:32 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, with report of a robbery and menacing with a gun at Everyone's Market on Echo Hollow Road. EPD says call details indicated that the gun was wrestled away from the suspect, officials say that...
EUGENE, OR

