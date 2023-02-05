Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Freeman 5k and Walk for Autism Kickoff Event
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Freeman Health System” officials held a kick-off event, today, for the “Freeman 5k” and 16th Annual “Walk for Autism”. For a 3rd-straight year, it’s in partnership with the “Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism.”. This year’s theme...
fourstateshomepage.com
Local dance team heads to national competition
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School sends its dance team off to Orlando for a national competition. The Royal Tigerettes dance team paraded through the commons area as the band music roared. students gathered to make a tunnel for the dance team to go through. The school hosted a...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Community Connect” program in Carl Junction
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local fire department is taking a new approach to protecting property – and saving lives. “I definitely think everyone should sign up for it,” said Cindy Evans, CJ Resident. Cindy Evans of Carl Junction wasted no time signing up for Community Connect.
fourstateshomepage.com
Local school wins award recognizing student performance
ORONOGO, Mo. — There is a national spotlight regarding student performance at Harry S. Truman Elementary in Oronogo. It’s been awarded the national “ESEA” award. It’s connected to the federal “Elementary and Secondary Education Act”, recognizing continued excellence and academic growth. Teachers say the award was a surprise, but add it highlights what they see as a supportive educational environment.
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual Soup, Chili Cookoff, and Dessert Auction in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lots of good food and good times were had, today, at Joplin’s “Byers Avenue United Methodist Church”. They held their 10th Annual Soup and Chili Cookoff, and Dessert Auction. This event started as a youth group fundraiser and has since branched into a...
fourstateshomepage.com
High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”
ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
Local church celebrates annual Soup and Chili Cook-Off
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Byers Avenue United Methodist Church today hosted its annual Soup and Chili Cook-Off and Dessert Auction.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin Parks & Recreation
Jessica Johnson from Joplin Parks & Recreation is back! Today she shares their many upcoming adult sports programs and they are now hiring lifeguards so Bubba demonstrates his lifeguarding skills.
fourstateshomepage.com
How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
fourstateshomepage.com
150+ runners participate in “Chilly 5k”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Over 150 runners took to the streets of Joplin for a “Chilly 5k” race, Sunday. The race began around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon at the “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” on 7th Street. From there, competitors headed for the finish...
Neosho School District discuses new Rise Elementary and gauges public interest
NEOSHO, Mo. - The Neosho School District has set two meetings for parents interested in the district's new Rise Elementary, being created inside the Haas building downtown.
fourstateshomepage.com
Irving Elementary School “Show Me What Makes You Smile”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Dental Health was the focus of a special event, Friday, at a Joplin elementary school. Irving Elementary was the site for a presentation called, “Show Me What Makes You Smile.”. It was for 4th and 5th-grade students — and was led by Dr. Erinne Kennedy,...
Shooting in Joplin’s Fairview Neighborhood on Monroe Ave
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday morning about 4:45 a.m. February 7, 2023, Capt William Davis confirms with KOAM's Shannon Becker a shooting occurred in the Fairview Neighborhood of Joplin at 909 S Monroe.
Dispensary of Hope site coming to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is becoming a dispensary of hope site for patients.
fourstateshomepage.com
Let’s Talk Currency
Have you ever wondered how our currency is printed? Owner of Gold & Silver of Joplin, Eric Gerner, shared the answers!. This segment was sponsored by Gold & Silver of Joplin.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ear Health & Care
Dr. Renee Walker of Joplin Ear, Nose, & Throat, stopped by to take a look inside Gary’s ear. Find out what she found here:. This segment is sponsored by Joplin Ear, Nose, & Throat.
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin orders apartment residents to vacate
JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents in two Joplin apartment complexes have to find a new place to live, and they don’t have a lot of time to do so. The city has ordered occupants to vacate these two buildings at 117 and 121 South Byers Avenue by next month.
KYTV
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County. The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars...
fourstateshomepage.com
JATSO seeking public comments on TIP amendment
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization (JATSO) is seeking a 7-day public comment period for amendments to the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The TIP contains transportation and transit projects in the Joplin Metropolitan Area that are partially funded by Federal transportation programs over a four-year period.
Comments / 0