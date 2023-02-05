Deputies: Second suspect in custody after smoke shop customer’s car was stolen

Both suspects in a Volusia County carjacking are in custody, deputies said Saturday.

Last month, deputies said someone in a ski mask jumped into a man’s car outside the High Spirits smoke shop in Deltona and drove off with his girlfriend still in the car.

Down the road, the man slowed down enough for the woman to jump out of the moving car with minor injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said they arrested Tristan Daniels, 19, shortly after the carjacking, as Daniels had been involved in two separate car crashes with the stolen vehicle. The car was recovered in Seminole County.

According to a report, no weapon was displayed or implied during the incident.

Law enforcement had been searching for Daniel’s accomplice, Kenneth Ocasio, since Jan. 24.

Deputies said they received an anonymous tip about his whereabouts.

Daniels is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

