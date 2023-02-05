ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Deputies: Second suspect in custody after smoke shop customer’s car was stolen

By Brittany Caldwell
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

Both suspects in a Volusia County carjacking are in custody, deputies said Saturday.

Last month, deputies said someone in a ski mask jumped into a man’s car outside the High Spirits smoke shop in Deltona and drove off with his girlfriend still in the car.

Deltona smoke shop customer's car stolen with girlfriend still in passenger seat, deputies say

Down the road, the man slowed down enough for the woman to jump out of the moving car with minor injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said they arrested Tristan Daniels, 19, shortly after the carjacking, as Daniels had been involved in two separate car crashes with the stolen vehicle. The car was recovered in Seminole County.

Middle school student arrested for making bomb threat, deputies say

According to a report, no weapon was displayed or implied during the incident.

Law enforcement had been searching for Daniel’s accomplice, Kenneth Ocasio, since Jan. 24.

'A path forward to more sustainability': Disney union celebrates after voting down contract offer

Deputies said they received an anonymous tip about his whereabouts.

Daniels is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38V78A_0kcu40OH00

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
