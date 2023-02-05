Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Massive 4-Team Trade That Lands Chris Paul in LA at Last
This would be something else.
Lakers Rumors: 3 Trades LA Should Make Now That Kyrie Irving Is Off The Board
Here are three options for the Lakers before the trade deadline.
Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis’ one-word reaction to Kyrie Irving trade to join Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves throughout the NBA after their successful Kyrie Irving trade. It was the blockbuster deal that fans have been waiting for ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and it has prompted quite a reaction from Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis as well. Porzingis, who spent two...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Magic Trade For Hawks PG Trae Young 'Makes Sense', Says NBA Executive
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is averaging 27 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9 assists in 47 games this season.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: LeBron James Posts Cryptic Tweet After Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas
We were all waiting for it.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Historic Game vs Thunder
Steph Curry may not be playing, but he's still rooting for his brother
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Klay Thompson Becomes First Player In NBA This Season To Do This
On Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Klay Thompson hit a season-high 12 three-pointers, becoming the only player in the NBA to make 12 threes in a game this season.
Lakers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in High-Scoring Forward Ahead Of Trade Deadline
How much interest, per se?
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: Reporter Pitches 5-Player Trade To Push LA Into Contention
Not everyone at All Lakers believes this deal would quite do that, but it's a step.
Next trade the Mavs must make after acquiring Kyrie Irving from Nets
The Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic a co-star after they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is a dynamic guard and extremely talented scorer, ball handler, and finisher at the rim. He is having a great season, averaging 27.1 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep–basically the perfect All-Star partner for Luka talent-wise.
Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition?
Despite already jolting the NBA with the Kyrie Irving trade, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks may be going full Kylo Ren and calling for more. NBA reporter Doc Louallen tweeted on Tuesday that the Mavericks are interested in acquiring Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns via trade. Louallen adds that Mavs players Christian Wood... The post Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Thunder-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
Trade Scenario: Russell Westbrook To Charlotte
As we inch closer to the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, Feb 9th, my mind began to wander towards next season. The Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting in next to last place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-40 record, need to start thinking about next season at this point. That means ...
Report: Nets Countered Lakers’ Proposal Centered Around Westbrook
Los Angeles made its pitch to try and reunite LeBron James with Kyrie Irving, but Brooklyn rebuffed with a proposal that wasn’t consummated.
Comments / 0