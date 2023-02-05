ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, and one of LeBron James' former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a "prominent" role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James
ILLINOIS STATE
ClutchPoints

Next trade the Mavs must make after acquiring Kyrie Irving from Nets

The Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic a co-star after they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is a dynamic guard and extremely talented scorer, ball handler, and finisher at the rim. He is having a great season, averaging 27.1 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep–basically the perfect All-Star partner for Luka talent-wise.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition?

Despite already jolting the NBA with the Kyrie Irving trade, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks may be going full Kylo Ren and calling for more. NBA reporter Doc Louallen tweeted on Tuesday that the Mavericks are interested in acquiring Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns via trade. Louallen adds that Mavs players Christian Wood
DALLAS, TX
All Hornets

Trade Scenario: Russell Westbrook To Charlotte

As we inch closer to the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, Feb 9th, my mind began to wander towards next season.  The Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting in next to last place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-40 record, need to start thinking about next season at this point. That means ...
CHARLOTTE, NC

