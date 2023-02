Mesa Ridge is having a special season.

The Grizzlies dominance was on full display Saturday afternoon as Mesa Ridge knocked off Pueblo County, 56-29.

At one point, the Grizzlies led 40-9. The win marks the seventeenth time in twenty games that Mesa Ridge has blown out its opponent.

The Grizzlies travel to Harrison on February 8th.

