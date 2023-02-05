Read full article on original website
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
KBTX.com
Montojo claims SEC Freshman of the Week recognition
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M’s Jaime Montojo earned SEC Men’s Golf Co-Freshman of the Week recognition, the league announced Wednesday. Montojo was honored for finishing eighth at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate with an 8-under, 208 showing as the Maroon & White claimed their third title of the season.
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball scheduled for 10 national broadcasts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball is scheduled to be aired nationally within the ESPN family of networks 10 times throughout the 2023 season. Davis Diamond will be showcased in six home contests, while the Aggies can be seen four times on the road. Nine games will air on the SEC Network, while the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational opener against Oklahoma State will be on ESPNU. The Maroon & White can be seen a second time in Clearwater on Feb. 18 against USF on the SEC Network.
KBTX.com
Aggies host Texas A&M Invitational to open season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie softball team will host the Texas A&M Invitational to open the 2023 season beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. against Tarleton at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M is led by first-year head coach Trisha Ford who arrived to Aggieland after spending six seasons at Arizona...
KBTX.com
Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. “We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod...
KBTX.com
Aggies Tabbed for 11 Games on ESPN Family of Networks in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC announced its TV schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday with 11 Texas A&M games set to be aired within the ESPN family of networks. The SEC Network, in its ninth year, has 72 total games scheduled as part of the league’s overall package on SEC Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
KBTX.com
Clairmont earns SEC weekly honor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont was named SEC Female Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is Clairmont’s first weekly honor of the season after finishing top-two in every event at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Clairmont earned a pair of...
KBTX.com
Endo named SEC Diver of the Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Takuto Endo was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is Endo’s first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Endo notched top-six scores in the finals of...
KBTX.com
Olivieri joins the Houston Dash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer standout Barbara Olivieri signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, the professional club announced Tuesday. Olivieri inked a contract for the 2023 campaign with an option for the 2024 season. The Katy, Texas-native made her professional...
KBTX.com
Aggies Seek to Sweep Season Series vs. Auburn Tigers
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to sweep the season series with the Auburn Tigers in a 6 p.m. matchup on Tuesday at Reed Arena. A “mirror” opponent for Texas A&M, the Aggies handed Auburn a 79-63 defeat in the teams’ first meeting at Neville Arena on Jan. 25. The victory also snapped the Tigers’ then-national best 28-game home winning streak.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated tops Montgomery 57-38 and moves back into a first place tie in 21-5A
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers got 18 points from Kaden Lewis as they beat Montgomery 57-38 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Zaylan Duren added 12 and Justin Gooden tossed in 9. With the win the Tigers move back into a first place tie with Rudder and...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
KBTX.com
Allen Academy girls hold off St. Joseph 31-22
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy girls’ basketball team beat St. Joseph 31-22 at Eagle Gym Monday afternoon. It was Senior Day for St. Joseph. After cutting the Rams’ lead to 5 in the 3rd quarter, the Eagles weren’t able to close the gap. Allen Academy had a 14-8 halftime lead.
Bryan, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KBTX.com
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda, a dispatcher with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department. The lifelong Caldwell resident sees her fellow First Responders as family and makes it her highest priority to keep them safe when they’re on the job.
KBTX.com
Get hyped for fitness
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Groove, move and shed a pound or two with Hype Dance Fitness. This high energy dance fitness class is sure to help build endurance, stamina and burn calories. “It builds your muscular endurance, it builds respiratory endurance [and] cardiovascular endurance,” said dance fitness instructor Lisa...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Troupe kicks off packed 28th season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Troupe’s managing artistic director, M.A. Sterling, said it best, “we’re back.” The troupe is embarking on its 28th year and it’s second season being fully in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rising from the ashes...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
KBTX.com
KBTX partners with United Way for telethon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine the impact we can make if we live united!. KBTX and United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. The needs for housing, utility...
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High School student selected for prestigious conference
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan High School student was selected as a National Youth Delegate to the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Alexandria DuBois will travel with a group of 100 students from across the country to participate in the week-long conference. The...
