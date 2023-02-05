Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
KOMO News
Woman killed, forklift driver arrested for DUI after crash on Aurora Ave in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. The collision was reported around 3:30 p.m. and was still blocking all north and southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
Tacoma officers catch two armed robbery suspects after they tried to rob businesses
Tacoma officers caught and arrested two men who allegedly tried to rob businesses, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., officers went to an armed robbery of a business in the 8400 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma. Officers used surveillance videos to find a man in a parked car a few blocks away. The 33-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail for first-degree robbery, according to Tacoma officers. Later on Tuesday, at 3:38 p.m., officers went to a reported armed robbery of a business in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street in Tacoma.
Suspect arrested after man hit with large metal pipe, robbed in International District
Police said the suspect followed the victim as he ran away after the attack.
Woman arrested after carjacking attempt in Pierce County
A suspect has been arrested by Pierce County Sheriff‘s deputies after attempting to hijack the car of a 70-year-old man. Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old woman with attempted robbery in the first degree, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and giving a false statement. Bail was set at $250,000. According...
Chronicle
Thurston County Pursuit Ends With Fight With Suspect in Cow Dung
A pursuit in Thurston County ended in a fight between deputies and the suspect in a pile of cow dung, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday night, deputies were dispatched to an auto theft in progress off of Waddell Creek Southwest. The reporting party said someone...
KOMO News
Family members of elderly woman killed in hit and run want help in search for suspect
SEATTLE, Wash. — The son-in-law of an 80-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-a-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood wants justice for his mother-in-law. "Who did this, and why did they not own up to it and stick around?" asked Ajay Jindal. Officials from the Seattle Police Department...
Bystander gets woman’s purse back after attempted carjacking, robbery in downtown Seattle
A bystander who witnessed a robbery and attempted carjacking chased down the suspect and retrieved the 68-year-old victim’s purse.
q13fox.com
SPD: Elderly bicyclist injured in hit-and-run, no suspect identified
SEATTLE - An elderly bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Miller Park neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, a driver struck the cyclist near E Madison St and E Denny Way, then sped off. Officials closed westbound and northbound lanes while they treated the victim and investigated. There...
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
$17.5M worth of drugs seized by King County Sheriff’s Office in 2022
Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office say $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized by the agency last year, and law enforcement is not slowing down. More significant drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region, as police continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Seattle...
KOMO News
Charges filed against man accused of barricading himself in stranger's Seattle home
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed felony residential burglary and assault charges Monday against the man accused of barricading himself inside a couple's home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. Michael Aaron Dorsey, 34, is accused of locking himself inside the couple's home last week for several hours...
Police: Man turns himself in after stabbing ex-girlfriend at Seattle restaurant
A man turned himself in to police after stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the neck, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 1:17 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a restaurant in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue in Seattle. When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
Man charged after punching, groping woman at business near Green Lake
The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and indecent liberties/sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
q13fox.com
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
The Suburban Times
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Arrested After Standoff
Bail has been set at $100,000 for the Centralia man arrested on domestic violence charges following a standoff with law enforcement last week. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office charged Elias A. Galaviz, 26, with one count each of fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of a law enforcement officer Friday afternoon.
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne
SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
