ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KOMO News

Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma officers catch two armed robbery suspects after they tried to rob businesses

Tacoma officers caught and arrested two men who allegedly tried to rob businesses, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., officers went to an armed robbery of a business in the 8400 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma. Officers used surveillance videos to find a man in a parked car a few blocks away. The 33-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail for first-degree robbery, according to Tacoma officers. Later on Tuesday, at 3:38 p.m., officers went to a reported armed robbery of a business in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Woman arrested after carjacking attempt in Pierce County

A suspect has been arrested by Pierce County Sheriff‘s deputies after attempting to hijack the car of a 70-year-old man. Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old woman with attempted robbery in the first degree, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and giving a false statement. Bail was set at $250,000. According...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Elderly bicyclist injured in hit-and-run, no suspect identified

SEATTLE - An elderly bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Miller Park neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, a driver struck the cyclist near E Madison St and E Denny Way, then sped off. Officials closed westbound and northbound lanes while they treated the victim and investigated. There...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Charges filed against man accused of barricading himself in stranger's Seattle home

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed felony residential burglary and assault charges Monday against the man accused of barricading himself inside a couple's home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. Michael Aaron Dorsey, 34, is accused of locking himself inside the couple's home last week for several hours...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Man turns himself in after stabbing ex-girlfriend at Seattle restaurant

A man turned himself in to police after stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the neck, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 1:17 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a restaurant in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue in Seattle. When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle

SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
Chronicle

Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Arrested After Standoff

Bail has been set at $100,000 for the Centralia man arrested on domestic violence charges following a standoff with law enforcement last week. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office charged Elias A. Galaviz, 26, with one count each of fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of a law enforcement officer Friday afternoon.
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne

SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy