Valparaiso, IN

Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November

CHICAGO (AP)Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s...
CHICAGO, IL

